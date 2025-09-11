Power shift after Mastermind Twist: Which houseguests are running Big Brother 27 now?

Big Brother 27 host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 live feeds from Wednesday, September 10, 2025, revealed how the White Locust twist has reshaped the game. After Rachel Reilly’s exit the night before, power shifted again with new competitions and alliances forming under pressure.

The Head of Household competition crowned Lauren Domingue as the new HOH, placing her in the center of strategy talks and difficult choices.

Lauren nominated Morgan Pope, Keanu Soto, Ashley Hollis, and Will Williams, setting the stage for another unpredictable week. The Power of Veto added more drama when Morgan won and removed herself from the block.

Lauren then named Keanu as the replacement nominee. Ava Pearl and Vince Panaro also competed in the veto, but the final decision left Keanu facing eviction alongside Ashley and Will.

Conversations through the night reflected growing mistrust, shifting alliances, and personal frustrations. With the Mastermind still expected to influence upcoming rounds, the houseguests openly wondered about the possibility of a double or triple eviction.

The live feeds captured players debating strategy, questioning loyalty, and preparing for the next twist. As Lauren held the HOH room, others scrambled to adjust to the new order, making clear that the White Locust twist had reset the game once again.

Lauren’s HOH decisions and shifting targets in the Big Brother house

Lauren’s HOH win immediately placed her at the center of the Big Brother house discussions. In her room, she spoke with Ava Pearl about the nominations. Ava worried,

“If it’s me and Ashley on the block eviction night, people might vote to keep Ashley.”

Lauren reassured her, saying,

“No, me and Kelley are going to be there and we vote for you to stay.”

Their exchange showed Lauren’s attempt to keep Ava calm while securing votes for her side.

The nominations placed Morgan, Ashley, Will, and Keanu in danger, but Morgan’s veto win changed the outcome. During the evening, Morgan expressed concern to Vince, saying,

“What scares me is if Will is used as a weapon. The only way he wouldn’t be used as a weapon is if he was HOH.”

Morgan’s comments highlighted her awareness of how shifting alliances could put her back at risk.

Lauren replaced Morgan with Keanu, placing one of the season’s strongest competitors back on the block. In a late-night conversation, Lauren and Vince agreed that Keanu posed the biggest threat. Lauren said,

“If he makes it any further, he will go to the end.”

Vince echoed her worry, stressing that Keanu had to go soon.

Rumors, tensions, and strategy talks in the Big Brother house

As the night continued, personal tensions added to the strategic pressure. Vince confided in Lauren about rumors circulating in the Big Brother house, telling her,

“She’s going around and saying that you and Morgan are in a showmance.”

He expressed frustration over accusations and said he felt targeted, admitting,

“Everyone’s gonna put me on the block except you and Morgan. That’s what I’ve concluded.”

Lauren encouraged him to focus on competitions, but Vince continued venting, listing his frustrations with other players:

“I want Kelley gone. I want Keanu gone. I want Ashley gone immediately.”

His words revealed his growing isolation and the difficulty of maintaining steady relationships inside the house.

Later, Vince spoke with Morgan about how to prepare for the next stage. He admitted,

“I still want to get to the end. I just worry about whether I will even be able to win.”

Morgan reminded him to stay confident and said they needed to be careful with what they shared with others.

Meanwhile, Ava speculated on the Mastermind’s role, comparing the season’s competitions to “squid games.” She told the group that the season’s theme was about playing a survival game and said that was the reason the Mastermind wore a mask.

By midnight, Lauren studied past competition outcomes while other players retreated for the night. The feeds showed a house divided, with shifting loyalties and constant speculation about upcoming twists.

With multiple players on edge, the power from the White Locust twist and Lauren’s HOH win ensured that the game’s direction remained uncertain.



Stay tuned for more updates.