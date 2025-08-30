"Our visions didn't align" - Love Island USA season 7 winner Amaya addresses split from Bryan

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal (Image via Getty)

Love Island USA season 7 winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales confirmed their split just a few days after the reunion aired. Amaya posted a story on her Instagram, saying how it was after leaving the villa when it became very clear that they were on two different journeys. She wrote:

"Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport."

Bryan explained in his Instagram story how they both gained clarity that they are on different paths. He also expressed gratitude for the time they had spent together. He concluded by wishing her nothing but the best moving forward.

The split rumors were fueled after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, before the reunion episode aired. The former pair confirmed the breakup two days after that. Fans have been following Amaya's TikTok activities as she recently posted an edit that came with a line, "When I finally pick myself back up and never let my walls down like that again."

The Love Island winner later made a solo appearance at the premiere of Austin Butler starrer movie, Caught Stealing, with Bryan nowhere to be seen.

Amaya Espinal gets candid about her split with Bryan

During the shoot of an exciting beauty campaign, Amaya opened up about her split with Bryan, as she said.

“It's something I am still processing, I am very optimistic and very hopeful for the future," she adds, "and I'm just happy to have such a large amount of support around me." "Honestly, it really feels amazing to see that there are so many people who can relate to me and that they see themselves inside a part of me," Amaya says of the support she's received since her time in the villa. "It really is such a great feeling, seriously."

Amaya further explained how she feels grateful for all the love from her supporters and is comforted whenever she feels alone or down.

“Then I remember my Papayas, my family, my friends, and it really does help lift me up," she continues, before offering a message directly to those fans: "Thank you guys so much for being a part of this journey with me."

Bryan Arenales addresses cheating allegations

Bryan finally addressed the cheating allegations when asked by host Andy Cohen during the reunion episode. When Corbin asked Bryan about the video that had been circulating around, Bryan explained that these people are just trying to throw hate his way.

"The hosting, I got paid to be there," he said of the event where he was recorded. "I used to bartend back in the day. That "lapse in judgement" was "pouring shots around, getting the crowd shots and stuff like that.”

However, Bryan admitted to having a lapse in judgment but said that he discussed it with Amaya later. Amaya also shared her side in the conversation as she stated,

“I'm also not a woman who would be with someone who doesn't respect me. So if I'm with him and still with him currently, it's because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great."

Episodes of Love Island USA season 7 can be streamed on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.