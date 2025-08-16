How did Love Island USA winners Amaya and Bryan win on The Tonight Show? Details explored

Amaya from Love Island USA season 7 (Image via Instagram/@amayaelizabeth_)

Love Island USA season 7 concluded on July 13, 2025. Amaya and Bryan won it and, since then, have been appearing on interviews and podcasts to share their experiences on the show.

They recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, on August 15, 2025, alongside runner-ups Nic and Olandria. The winning duo proved their chemistry again as they won again on the coveted talk show.

The game these two couples played was called Catchphrase. Each of them got clues that they had to get their partners to guess without making it obvious. The clue words were all related to Love Island USA season 7. While it seemed like Amaya and Bryan lagged behind in the first round, they picked up the pace in the second round and won the competition.

How Love Island USA stars Amaya and Bryan won again on The Tonight Show

To play the game of Catchphrase, Jimmy invited Amaya and Bryan and Nic, and Olandria in a surprise announcement. He explained to the contestants that Nic would start the round by pressing the start button on the buzzer and picking up a clue from the top of the pile.

He then had to get Olandria to guess the clue as quickly as possible and hand the buzzer to the person on his right. If he were holding the buzzer when it went off, his team would lose the round.

"Listen, no matter what, we'll always be sisters," Amaya said to Olandria.

The first clue was "Mamacita" and Nic signalled it to Olandria by repeating the words, "dog" and "baby". She guessed it correctly, and Bryan became the next recipient of the buzzer. He got the word "Scapegoat" and tried getting Amaya to guess it by saying, "You wanna say something without saying it," "easy cop-out," "animal".

Amaya couldn't guess it, and Jimmy said it was a hard word, suggesting that Bryan pick up the next clue. The next clue was "Papaya" and Amaya guessed it correctly the moment Bryan said "fruit." When the buzzer went off for Olandria, she got the word, "Dumpster Fire." She tried making Nic guess it, but the moment he guessed it, the buzzer went off, and Jimmy still gave him the point.

Jimmy announced that the next round was for 10,000 points, and whoever won would win the game. He also appreciated how quickly Amaya guessed the word "Papaya" and called Nic a "good boy" for guessing "recycling" on his "Dumpster Fire" clue.

In Amaya's turn, she received the word, "Crashout." She asked Bryan what the word was used to describe an emotional breakdown in a challenge. He took some time but got it right. When the buzzer was passed on to Nic, he got the word "Hideaway". Olandria got it in the first guess.

Bryan got the word "Firepit" next and asked Amaya where they sat when someone got dumped. She got it right as well, and the buzzer went to Olandria. Her clue was "I Got a Text," but when she was in the process of making Nic guess, the buzzer went off, and they lost the round.

Jimmy announced Amaya and Bryan the winners and thanked the cast members for joining him. He also announced that a Love Island USA season 7 reunion special will be aired on Monday, August 25, 2025, on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more updates!