Olympic gymnast and TikTok star tie for top spot in Dancing With the Stars TikTok night

Dancing With the Stars season 34 aired its third episode on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, on ABC and Disney+, with the instalment streaming on Hulu the following day.

Themed around TikTok night, the episode featured routines inspired by online trends and music that had gone viral. By the end of the evening, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and influencer Whitney Leavitt tied at the top of the leaderboard, each earning 24/30 for their performances.

Chiles danced a tango to Doechii’s “Anxiety,” while Leavitt performed a samba to Mystikal’s “Shake Ya Ass.”

“It felt amazing to hear those scores,” Chiles said backstage.

Leavitt added,

“This night felt special because we all grew up with social media.”

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and her partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated after scoring 18/30 for their routine to “Work from Home,” despite having her former bandmates in the audience.

Alix Earle and Dylan Efron followed close behind with 23/30 each. The episode underscored how TikTok culture has shaped the show’s casting, with contestants such as Robert Irwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Danielle Fishel, and Scott Hoying already bringing large online audiences into the ballroom.

Scores, routines, and reactions define the Dancing With the Stars TikTok night and show how social media shapes competition outcomes

The performances highlighted the mix of established names and social media figures in season 34, revealing how online followings can add pressure and attention to the ballroom floor.

Jauregui performed to her group’s hit “Work from Home,” with fellow Fifth Harmony members watching. She and Armstrong scored 18/30, ending their run.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik received 19/30, and Andy Richter and Emma Slater also scored 18/30.

Jordan Chiles stood out with her 24/30 tango, the first time this season three eights were awarded consecutively.

“This was such a milestone for me,” she said about the score.

Whitney Leavitt matched it with her samba, saying, “This night felt special because we all grew up with social media.”

Alix Earle and Dylan Efron both earned 23/30, while Robert Irwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Scott Hoying and Elaine Hendrix scored between 21 and 22.

The night reflected the way many contestants already have strong digital followings, bringing younger viewers to the show and shaping how each routine is received and shared online.

Judges, pro dancers, and social media influence behind the Dancing With the Stars leaderboard highlight how the show is reaching a younger audience

Professional dancers also embraced TikTok culture during the episode, showing how much the pros now think about online engagement alongside choreography.

Rylee Arnold explained to The Hollywood Reporter,

“I feel like that really picked up and resonated with the rest of the pros, with the show, with people online, and we got together a younger demographic of people, and the people who go on TikTok every day, they [saw] the Dancing With the Stars content.”

She noted that fellow pro Ezra Sosa was “so engaged” online as well. The judges’ panel of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli reunited for the first time this season after Inaba missed the premiere due to illness.

Their return coincided with higher-scoring performances and more feedback for contestants.

The episode concluded with Jauregui’s elimination and a montage of her journey. Dancing With the Stars continues to air and stream simultaneously on ABC and Disney+, with new episodes available on Hulu the following day, demonstrating how the program is blending television and social media audiences to stay culturally relevant.



