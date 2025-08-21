"Not some obsessive stalker-type person" - Big Brother star Rylie Jeffries' mother slams claims, backs son's romance with Katherine

Rylie from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27 star Rylie Jeffries' mother, Michelle Jeffries, has finally broken her silence on the controversies surrounding her son.

While speaking to TMZ on August 20, 2025, she addressed the backlash Rylie faced for his showmance with fellow house guest, Katherine.

"He's not some obsessive stalker-type person like everyone is saying. He's got a great heart and wears it on his sleeve," Michelle told TMZ.

Rylie became a major talking point of Big Brother season 27 after netizens raised concerns over his behavior with Katherine.

At first, fans of the hit reality TV show found his relationship with Katherine to be wholesome. However, their opinions quickly changed as they followed the pair in the live feeds.

It was Rylie's possessive attitude with Katherine that made internet users uncomfortable, with many fearing for the latter's well-being.

However, Michelle was not on board with the speculations surrounding her son. As she spoke to TMZ, she suggested that Rylie was simply acting "over the top" for TV.

Big Brother 27 alum Katherine's father refused to comment on Rylie's behavior

According to Michelle, her son's actions should not be a matter of concern, as she believed he's putting on an exaggerated act for television.

"They're stuck in a house with no TV, no radios, no phones," she pointed out.

She was certain that Rylie and Katherine were only getting to know each other on a personal level, that "we don't understand."

Contrary to how Rylie appears on screen, Michelle described him as someone who loved "strongly" and with his "whole heart."

She went on to defend his Big Brother showmance, saying she would support Rylie as long as he was satisfied and happy with his decisions.

Michelle stated that Rylie's happiness was "all that matters" to her. As for Katherine's position in the dynamic, Michelle only had one thing to say:

"If she's not happy, they will figure that out on their own. Their relationship is their decision."

Katherine's father, on the other hand, refused to offer any comment on Rylie's behavior or the relationship when TMZ contacted him.

What has Rylie said that triggered outrage among Big Brother fans?

Viewers of the CBS series have pointed out several moments from the show's live streams that may appear concerning to others.

In those moments, Rylie seemed to act possessively toward Katherine.

In one scene, the Big Brother alum was shown telling Katherine that he would be with her outside the show, "whether you like it or not."

When Katherine mentioned that circumstances could push them to end things inside the BB house, Rylie protested, saying:

"We're not going to. Why would you even say that?... I don't ever think about stuff like that. You need to stop thinking about stuff like that."

The male contestant went so far as to insist that he would "marry" Katherine after filming ended.

He firmly believed that his feelings for her were not a "manifestation," but "a promise."

Six weeks into the show, Rylie had already begun envisioning his future with Katherine, where he would wake up next to her "forever."

Such interactions sparked outrage among fans, as they now want Rylie to be removed from Big Brother.

Michelle addressed rumors that Big Brother star Rylie abandoned a pregnant former partner to be on the show

A separate controversy developed when Rylie entered the Big Brother house in July 2025.

A former partner accused the contestant of allegedly leaving her while she was pregnant to become a participant on the CBS show.

Rylie's mother, however, suggested otherwise. She defended Rylie and went so far as to say that he would be open to taking a paternity test to dismiss allegations.

She noted that she had "no reason to believe" Rylie was the biological father.

In her concluding statement, she mentioned that her son would be "mortified" and deeply hurt if he got news of the controversies he was surrounded by.

Stay tuned for more updates.