“My goat would never”: Netizens react to Sky Bri claiming Kanye West tried to have a fling with her

Sky Bri’s story about Kanye West attempting a fling triggers mixed reactions from fans across social platforms.

Influencer and model Sky Bri has once again stirred the internet with a bold claim involving none other than Kanye West. During a recent conversation that quickly made its way across social media, Sky alleged that the rap icon attempted to have a fling with her. Unsurprisingly, the internet wasted no time in chiming in. Both fans of Kanye as well as skeptics of Sky Bri jumped into the discourse with disbelief, humor and memes. One response summed up the mood with,

“My goat would never. She’s lying.”

My goat would never. She's lying. — Jakob K. 🌲⛰️ (@YPGolyadkin) September 8, 2025

For Ye, who is no stranger to controversy or headlines, this latest gossip adds another chapter to his ongoing run in the cultural conversation.

Did Kanye West really try to pursue Sky Bri? Netizens react with humor and skepticism to the influencer’s viral claim

Sky Bri’s claim of Kanye West trying to pursue her has led to an avalanche of reactions online. Some fans immediately dismissed the story and sided with the rapper. Others poked fun at the situation and made light of how often Ye’s name seems to pop up in unexpected places. One fan responded with,

“That’s a wild claim 👀 curious to see if Ye or his camp respond to this one.”

While no official word has come from Kanye or his representatives, many believe the story might fade away like other rumors surrounding the artist. Still, curiosity remains high about whether the rapper will acknowledge it. Another user pointed out the consistency of Ye’s ability to stay in headlines, writing,

“Ye never fails to stay in the headlines.”

Others leaned into humor. One tweet that quickly gained traction read,

“Kanye out here treating Twitch streams like Tinder Premium 😭📱🔥.”

Not everyone took the claim seriously. Some dismissed it entirely, with one noting,

“This old news tho.” Another user chimed in sarcastically,

“Big news for the unemployed.”

The flood of comments reveals a split reaction of skepticism about Sky Bri’s credibility paired with a general fascination with anything tied to Kanye West. For many, it wasn’t about whether the story was true but rather the entertainment value it brought to their feeds.

The reactions prove once again that whenever Kanye’s name surfaces in gossip, netizens are quick to craft a narrative, joke, or defense on his behalf. Sky Bri’s story, whether believed or not, gave fans yet another reason to debate the ever-controversial star.

Breaking down the Sky Bri and Kanye West situation

According to Sky Bri, Kanye West allegedly reached out to her with romantic intentions, sparking speculation about whether the rapper was looking for a brief fling. The claim made its way online through clips and chatter, spreading fast among gossip accounts and discussion threads.

Kanye West himself has not addressed the allegation, and his camp has remained silent. That hasn’t stopped the internet from buzzing, with Sky’s name trending alongside Ye. For some, this situation feels like yet another entry in Kanye’s unpredictable public image. For others, it’s a reminder of how quickly personal claims can ignite conversations online.

