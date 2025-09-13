"The most hateful eulogy": Netizens react to Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Kirk's addressal to the nation following his assassination

Charlie Kirk and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, addressed his death in the latest livestream on his YouTube channel on September 12, 2025. The livestream began with a shot of Kirk's empty chair.

Beside the chair, Erika stood on a podium and thanked the local, state, and federal law enforcement. After talking about her husband, his faith in Jesus, and their marriage, Erika Kirk said that "they" killed Charlie Kirk because of his "patriotism."

Erika insisted that her husband's "mission" will not end, and the "movement" created by his death will not "die." Kirk's statements went viral on social media.

The Instagram page Hollywood Unlocked reuploaded some of it, and netizens had a negative reaction to it. One user (@dlaureano86) stated that it was an eulogy filled with "hate."

"This is the most hateful eulogy I've ever heard," they wrote.

A netizen talked about Erika Kirk's remarks. (Photo: Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Netizens stated how they were worried about Erika Kirk initially. However, her "threat" changed their mind. One user (@ebonyvforever) noted that if their husband were assassinated, they would not publicly address it two days later.

Some Instagram users called out Erika for implying that the shooting was done by a group, not a singular person. Netizens pointed out that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, is a White Mormon from Utah, whose parents are registered Republicans.

Netizens continued to criticize the political commentator's wife, saying that her "attitude" is supposedly "misconstrued and misguided." They advised Erika to mourn during this time.

More details on Erika Kirk's statement on Charlie Kirk's death

On September 11, 2025, Charlie Kirk's body was flown to Phoenix, Arizona. Vice-President JD Vance, his wife Usha, and Erika Kirk were seen flying with the casket.

Erika shared that she could not sleep that night, and when she returned home, her three-year-old daughter asked about her father. The widow shared that she could not figure out what to say before she replied, saying that Charlie went on a "work trip" with Jesus so he could afford her "blueberry budget."

"When I got home last night, Gigi, our daughter, just ran into my arms, and she said, 'Mommy, I missed you.' I said, 'I missed you too, baby.' She goes, 'Where's daddy?' What do you tell a 3-year-old? She's three. I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget," Erika Kirk said.

Erika Kirk shared on the livestream that her late husband's college campus tour, The American Comeback Tour, will not be cancelled. Charlie Kirk's radio show and podcast will go on as well.

She advised the high schoolers and college students to join their local Turning Point USA organization, the nonprofit founded by Charlie Kirk when he was 18.

Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson, is in custody. He will appear in court next week. According to Al Jazeera's report, Tyler will be charged on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown stated that whether Tyler Robinson would be sentenced to death is uncertain. However, Utah Governor Spencer Cox shared in a press conference that he would pursue the death penalty for the assassin. Stay tuned for more updates on Charlie Kirk's death.