“Child support must be hitting him hard”: Netizens react as Nick Cannon claims having 12 children was a trauma response

Nick Cannon’s remark about fathering 12 children being a “trauma response” has left the internet reeling with disbelief and memes.

Nick Cannon has found himself in the middle of yet another internet frenzy after opening up about the reason behind his unusually large brood. The 43-year-old TV host and actor, who has 12 children with six different women, recently claimed that having so many kids was actually a “trauma response” to his past.

In a candid interview on The Language of Love podcast, Cannon reflected on his upbringing and the loss of his close friend, saying that the grief and instability he experienced pushed him toward building a big family. While his explanation seemed heartfelt, the internet was far from sympathetic — many netizens reacted with skepticism, humor, and plenty of side-eye.

One user summed up the general mood under the viral post about Cannon’s comments, writing:

“The child support must be hitting him hard.”

Nick Cannon’s “trauma response” explanation for having 12 kids isn’t landing well online

Most other Twitter users questioned why he was framing his personal choices this way. One person pointed out,

“All these kids were conceived in his 30s btw,” while another said, “Bro rewriting history 😭 it wasn’t no trauma response bro is a S*X ADDICT.”

The tone online quickly turned from disbelief to jokes about the challenges of being one of Cannon’s kids. A commenter imagined their perspective:

“Lmao imagine being the kids listening to your dad say this.” Someone else remarked, “Having 12 children in this generation is a disaster.”

Several users also highlighted that if anything, Cannon’s explanation might backfire in the long run. One tweet read,

“A trauma response… to WHAT? The kids are going have trauma with him being absent….”

Others drew parallels to their own family histories, with one person quipping,

“A lot of yall were born bc your parents were like this 😂.”

While a few defended Cannon’s right to share his truth, the dominant sentiment was that the explanation came too late - and sounded more like retroactive justification than an honest reckoning. The discourse shows just how divided people are when celebrities try to reframe controversial personal choices after the fact, especially when children are involved.

Nick Cannon’s explanation about his 12 children

Cannon made the “trauma response” remark while discussing his personal journey in the Language of Love podcast hosted by Dr. Laura Berman. He spoke about experiencing significant loss, particularly the death of his friend and the health struggles he’s faced, including the loss of his infant son Zen in 2021. According to Cannon, these hardships shaped his views on family and mortality, compelling him to create “something that would last beyond” him.

However, his confession has raised eyebrows because of his previously nonchalant attitude toward fathering many children in quick succession. In past interviews, Cannon described his approach to relationships as unconventional and admitted he doesn’t believe in traditional monogamy. His latest revelation marks a sharp pivot — from presenting his large family as a lifestyle choice to framing it as the result of emotional trauma.

Whether people buy that explanation or not, the online reaction suggests that most are simply unconvinced.

