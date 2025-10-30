Selling Sunset season 9: Bre Tiesi draws a firm line after being asked about Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon on camera

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi (Image via Getty )

Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 9 premiered on October 29, 2025, and among the standout moments of the season was Bre Tiesi’s candid yet firm response to a question involving her partner Nick Cannon and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Known for setting clear boundaries on the show, Bre surprised viewers by addressing a topic she’s previously avoided on camera.

A tense Selling Sunset moment turns personal as Bre Tiesi shuts down questions about Nick Cannon’s past

The scene unfolded during a conversation between Bre and new Oppenheim Group agent Sandra Vergara, who joined Selling Sunset this season.

The two were discussing Bre’s long-standing feud with Chelsea Lazkani, which began back in season 6 when Chelsea questioned Bre’s open relationship with Cannon.

During the chat, Sandra asked about Nick, saying,

“Doesn’t he have, like, 20 kids?”

Nick is indeed a father to many children, but the number is slightly exaggerated, and he currently has twelve.

Sandra then referred to Cannon as “Mariah Carey’s ex” and asked if Bre had ever met the pop legend.

The question immediately shifted the tone of the scene, with Bre responding firmly,

“I try not to talk about my religion. I don’t talk about pronouns or Mariah. Just for the future, those are things that are my no’s.”

It was one of the few occasions on which Bre has publicly addressed the topic, strengthening the personal boundaries she has maintained since arriving in Selling Sunset.

The comment itself sounded straightforward and very eloquent in its nature, a hint that, although her relationship with Cannon can be discussed every other day, she makes the decisions as to what should be forbidden.

The exchange also highlighted the ongoing curiosity surrounding Bre and Nick’s unconventional family dynamic.

Bre and Cannon share a two-year-old son named Legendary, one of Cannon’s twelve children.

Their relationship has drawn public attention due to Nick’s multiple partnerships and co-parenting arrangements.

Beyond Selling Sunset, Bre has been candid about keeping personal aspects of her relationship private.

During previous interviews, she has expressed concern about raising her son and ensuring that her blended family remains peaceful.

In March 2025, Bre gave her opinions on the relationship between her son and his siblings in an interview with the We Need to Talk podcast.

"They're just young right now, so they don't really interact as much. I just want to make sure I'm keeping the door open and that everyone involved is happy."

Although she is reserved about discussing Cannon's other relationships, Bre and Nick were seen in the limelight just before the premiere of Season 9.

Bre posted photos and videos of a family event in the pumpkin patch with Nick and Legendary on October 28 on Instagram, where candid moments depicted their family bond.

The Selling Sunset scene appealed to fans who have followed the plot development of Chrishell since she joined Selling Sunset in season 6.

Bre and his relationships with Chelsea Lazkani introduced one of the most memorable feuds in the show in the initial stages due to their differences in opinions regarding relationships and motherhood.

Although that tension persists in Season 9, the new episode provided a unique insight into the more personal side of Bre—and the boundaries she is unwilling to cross.

The boundary between personal drama and luxury real estate has long been unclear in Selling Sunset, but a strong position by Bre was enough to remind both co-stars and the audience that she is in charge of her story.

With the ninth Season of Selling Sunset being aired on Netflix, Bre is one of the most interesting characters on the show, as she is both a reserved and straightforward person who manages to live her life with a degree of certainty, through fame, motherhood and Reality TV.

The fact that she does not discuss Mariah Carey or her own family on camera could have cut the meeting short, but then again, this is precisely why her presence remains to draw attention to Selling Sunset.

Stay tuned for more updates.