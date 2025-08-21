Netflix's trailer for Black Rabbit sees Jude Law and Jason Bateman as brothers torn apart by secrets

Black Rabbit dropped its first trailer, and viewers got a clear setup: two brothers, one debt, a New York hotspot under threat. The trailer arrived on August 20, 2025, previewing a crime story built around a restaurateur and the sibling who drags danger through the door.

Jude Law plays Jake. Jason Bateman plays Vince. The hook is plain: a repayment demand of $20,000 a week, or the club is gone.

Black Rabbit premieres September 18, 2025, on Netflix as a limited series. Coverage confirms an eight-part run. The early creative credits are also set. The show is from creators Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, with Jason Bateman directing the opening episodes. The cut signals a harsh tone: violent flourishes, tense standoffs, and streaks of dark humor.

The fallout sits inside New York nightlife, where image and loyalty clash. The trailer positions Black Rabbit as a family crisis that keeps widening until everything in the room shakes.

Black Rabbit trailer breakdown and what it signals - debt, danger, and control slipping

The trailer opens on Vince’s mistake and the men who want their money back. Jake hears the terms. He agrees to pay $20,000 each week. The threat is simple: miss a day and the place is theirs. The montage moves fast. Viewers see masked robberies, gunfire in public spaces, flames, and a quick beat built around a bowling ball on a staircase. Jake tries to steady things while the city keeps biting back. Trailer dialogue frames the fracture:

“Everything’s falling apart. My family, the restaurant. I’m holding on by the skin of my teeth… I didn’t budget for you.”

The cut blends menace with small stings of humor, then snaps to the brothers’ push-pull over control, love, and obligation. As per a Netflix Tudum report dated August 20, 2025, Jude Law said,

“It’s a very interesting world.”

As per a Vanity Fair report dated June 26, 2025, Zach Baylin stated,

“That idea of [Bateman] as this buttoned-up, very controlled personality was really exciting to play against.”

As per the Vanity Fair report, Jude Law remarked,

“We knew we had a kernel of a really interesting relationship. The more we worked on the piece as a whole, it became apparent that we had to be the heartbeat—the very center of everything,”

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 20, 2025, Jason Bateman stated,

“It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match - one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Cast and characters - who’s who inside Black Rabbit

Leads: Jude Law as Jake Friedken. Jason Bateman as Vince. The supporting cast includes Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Odessa Young, Robin de Jesús, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Troy Kotsur.

Black Rabbit treats its ensemble as orbiting forces around the brothers’ decisions, drawing pressure from crime, cuisine, and reputation.

Who’s behind Black Rabbit: Creators, directors, and the Ozark reunion wrinkle

It is created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Note Baylin’s King Richard credentials, cited in coverage. Direction maps cleanly: Jason Bateman on episodes one and two, Laura Linney in episodes three and four, Ben Semanoff and Justin Kurzel on later hours.

Executive producers include Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, and Jude Law and Ben Jackson for Riff Raff, alongside Baylin and Susman.

The New York setting is not window dressing. Interviews frame intent around texture and lived-in spaces. As per Vanity Fair report dated June 26, 2025, Kate Susman stated,

“We wanted to shoot our version of New York, which was a little underbelly-ish—the downtown parts and the places that weren’t completely sanded off into some beautiful, glamorous vision of what someone who doesn’t live in New York might think of it as”

That aim threads with the trailer’s harsh edges. Black Rabbit is staged to push viewers through a nightlife map where success can turn to leverage in a single night.

Black Rabbit centres brotherhood, loyalty, addiction, and the cost of keeping up appearances. The trailer shows reputation as a currency in rooms where every promise has terms. The setting funnels the story into a series of choices with a debt clock running in the background.

Stay tuned for more updates.