Who does Abby Lee play in Black Rabbit? The Australian actress’s role in the Netflix series, explained

Abbey Lee as Anna in Netflix's Black Rabbit

Australian actress Abbey Lee features in a recurring role in Black Rabbit, Netflix’s latest crime thriller miniseries. The story takes place in New York City’s fast-paced nightlife, and at the heart of the show are two brothers who co-founded Black Rabbit, a restaurant and exclusive lounge that becomes the center of ambition, chaos, and danger. The synopsis for the miniseries, as per Netflix, reads:

Jake Friedken (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built. Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit.

This article takes a closer look at Abbey Lee’s role in Black Rabbit, her career trajectory leading up to the series, and what audiences can expect from Netflix’s latest high-stakes thriller.

Abbey Lee’s role in Black Rabbit and her career so far

In Black Rabbit, Abbey Lee portrays Anna, a bartender working at the exclusive Manhattan hotspot owned by Jake Friedken. Far more than just someone serving drinks, Anna is intricately tied to the drama unfolding at the club. Her strained relationship with Jake highlights the tensions simmering beneath the glamorous surface of the lounge.

After a successful stint as a model, Abbey Lee shifted her career to acting. She broke through in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road as The Dag. From there, she featured in films across a variety of genres, including Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon, the fantasy epic Gods of Egypt, and the ensemble comedy Office Christmas Party.

Her other known acting credits include films such as The Dark Tower, M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Old, and, most recently, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1. Abbey Lee has also featured in various TV series, such as HBO’s Lovecraft Country, where she portrayed Christina Braithwhite, and earned critical praise. She has since appeared in Florida Man and Waco: The Aftermath, before joining Black Rabbit as Anna.

What is Black Rabbit all about?

The crime thriller miniseries Black Rabbit was created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. The eight-episode limited series was released worldwide on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

The story centers on Jake Friedken (Jude Law), the polished owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge poised to dominate Manhattan’s social scene. His carefully built empire is thrown into disarray when his unpredictable brother Vince (Jason Bateman) returns, reentering Jake’s life with old baggage and new problems. Their volatile relationship draws in everyone connected to the club — staff, investors, family, and criminals — creating a powder keg of conflict.

The cast is stacked with talent. Alongside Law and Bateman, the ensemble includes Cleopatra Coleman as interior designer Estelle, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as investor-musician Wes, Amaka Okafor as head chef Roxie, Dagmara Dominczyk as Jake’s ex-wife Val, and Troy Kotsur as powerful crime boss Joe Mancuso. While Odessa Young, Robin de Jesús, Chris Coy, and Gus Birney round out the recurring cast.

Abbey Lee’s turn as Anna in Black Rabbit adds yet another memorable performance to her evolving acting career. From her early breakout in Mad Max: Fury Road to her chilling presence in Lovecraft Country, Lee has proven she thrives in roles that blend vulnerability with strength.