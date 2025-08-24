Complete cast breakdown of Black Rabbit: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Black Rabbit follows the lives of two brothers as they face escalating challenges and risks in New York. Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the miniseries is set to premiere on September 18, 2025, only on Netflix.

Starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law, the duo will be seen struggling to survive in their chaotic lives as the empire they’ve built is about to be shaken by new threats and old rivals.

Jake owns the popular hotspot in New York named Black Rabbit. His VIP lounge and restaurant become a go-to spot in the nightlife scenes of NYC, but things get messed up when his brother Vince (Bateman) enters his life and business.

Old issues and new dangers start threatening everything they’ve built. The series is an exciting story about how the strong bond between two brothers can also put their world, and everyone around them, at risk.

The two actors also serve as co-executive producers of the series, and in an interview with Tudum, Bateman opened up about the show, saying:

‘’It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match - one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

While the brothers are at the centre of the plot, there is a list of an ensemble cast joining them. This article will discuss the cast and characters in the upcoming thrilling series, Black Rabbit.

Meet the stars of Netflix’s upcoming show - Black Rabbit

Jude Law plays Jake Friedken: He is the owner of the bustling nightclub in Manhattan. Jude will be seen struggling with threats and dangers, along with his brother Vince.

Jude Law played Watson in the Sherlock Holmes films, and he was the iconic Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. He was also seen in the television series The Young Pope and The New Pope as Pope Pius XIII.

Jason Bateman plays Vince Friedken: The trouble in his brother’s (Jude) life is going to be seen when Vince re-enters the business scene. One can recall him as Michael Bluth from Arrested Development.

The Golden Globe Award winner, Bateman also appeared in the Netflix crime series Ozark. Up in the Air, Hancock, Juno, and The Breakup are a few of his works in which he was previously seen.

Cleopatra Coleman plays Estelle: Cleopatra Coleman will be seen in the Black Rabbit as ‘’an esteemed interior designer.’’ In Fox’s comedy series, The Last Man on Earth, she played the role of Erika Dundee. Silver Sun, Neighbours, and The Elephant Princess are a few of her previous works.

Amaka Okafor plays Roxie: Her character in Black Rabbit is of playing an ambitious chef in New York. Her character might unfold the secrets of NYC’s favorite spot, Black Rabbit.

She was recently seen as Detective DS Hasan in Netflix’s series Bodies. The Split, The Archers, and The Sandman are a few of her shows in which she has starred. Okafor will also be seen in the film Sweet Sue, which is in the works.

Dagmara Domińczyk plays Val: Having starred in the horror film, Insidious: The Red Door, and being a prominent face from The Lost Daughters, she will now appear in Black Rabbit as ‘’affluent New York philanthropist and Jake’s ex-wife.’’ Priscilla, Miller’s Girl, and The Immigrant are some of her works in which she was previously seen.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays Wes: He will play the role of a prominent musician and an entrepreneur in the Black Rabbit. His previous works include The Gorge, His House, Gangs of London, and Slow Horses.

Other cast members in Black Rabbit