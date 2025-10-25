NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Young Ducky (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 is coming soon and promises another exciting story for fans. This episode brings back a familiar face from Gibbs’ past and hints at interesting interactions and challenges for the team. Viewers can also look forward to new developments in ongoing investigations and glimpses into the personal struggles of the crew.

After the thrilling season 2 premiere, Gibbs and the team are officially back together. Lala survived her near-fatal car accident but still faces a traumatic brain injury and a large scar. Randy also returned to the team after switching places with Wheeler. Together, they continue to handle high-stakes cases while dealing with their own personal challenges.

The premiere set the stage for an intense season as Lala works on rebuilding her life while facing dangerous criminals. Gibbs had the added pressure of mentoring her and preparing for his first interrogation. Meanwhile, the team balanced solving difficult cases with protecting each other. This strengthened the bonds that make them the strong and capable team fans love.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 airs on Monday

NCIS: Origins season 2 continues with episode 3. It airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Fans can look forward to an exciting story as Gibbs and the team face new challenges. Some familiar faces from the past also appear and could change how the team works together.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3

In the U.S., viewers can watch the episode on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Paramount+ or the same day for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. In Canada, the show airs on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, it is available on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3

Episode 3 will focus on the team’s relationships as Young Ducky returns. His appearance creates curiosity and some tension among the members. Gibbs deals with his past with Ducky while trying to earn trust from Franks and the others.

Lala’s recovery affects how much she can join fieldwork. The team also faces new challenges that test how they work together. Some side stories reveal unresolved mysteries and personal stakes, keeping viewers wondering about secrets and loyalties.

A brief recap of episode 2 before NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 arrives

Episode 2 begins with Lala at a church, thinking about her survival and her decision to go after Rico Luna, even though it is dangerous. Meanwhile, the team investigates the death of 19-year-old college swimmer Miguel, whose body washed up on the shore.

Randy takes photos of the scene while Gibbs and Franks question Miguel’s family, teammates, and coach to find out what happened.

Gibbs conducts his first interrogation, asking Owen Hawkins about Miguel’s death. He gets nervous and almost compromises the case, but Lala helps at the right moment. The team discovers that the swim team was involved in drug running for a Mexican cartel, and Miguel was caught in the middle.

In the end, the assistant coach is revealed as the main culprit. Owen tries to save Miguel, and the team solves the case while learning more about working together and growing as a team.

Fans of NCIS: Origins can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

