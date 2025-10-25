“It’s sickening that she ever walked free”: The Perfect Neighbor reignites outrage over the justice system’s double standards

Family and community members gather in mourning in a scene from The Perfect Neighbor on Netflix, highlighting the impact of Ajike “AJ” Owens’ death. Image via Netflix.

The Perfect Neighbor revisits the 2023 killing of Ajike “AJ” Owens in Ocala, Florida, using police body-cam, dash-cam, and 911 audio that follow a two-year dispute with neighbor Susan Lorincz. The film shows repeated calls about kids near Lorincz’s door, the confrontation that followed, and the fatal shot fired through a locked door.

Netflix released The Perfect Neighbor on October 17, 2025, with director Geeta Gandbhir building the story from raw police records rather than sit-down interviews.

The case outcome frames the viewing. A Marion County jury convicted Lorincz of manslaughter in August 2024, and a judge sentenced her to 25 years on November 25, 2024.

The r/NetflixBestOf thread titled [DISCUSSION] The Perfect Neighbor - Netflix, one commenter voiced a line close to this headline sentiment.

It captured the mood of many viewers who wrote that "it's sickening that she ever walked free," a feeling that echoes reactions to the footage. The post read,

"It’s sickening that she was able to ever walk out of that police station. It’s sickening that this woman will never experience any remorse or regret. This evil woman saw the mother she killed and the babies & loved ones that she traumatized as less than animals."

The documentary also places the story inside Florida’s Stand Your Ground debate and shows how early claims of self-defense shaped public response.

Reddit reactions to The Perfect Neighbor and public outrage

The thread appeared in r/NetflixBestOf under the post “[DISCUSSION] The Perfect Neighbor – Netflix.” The post invited viewers to discuss the documentary after its release on Netflix, and the comments focused on charging decisions, the police response, and what the footage revealed. Below are representative responses from that thread, with brief context.

One redditor commented,

“The injustice is that if AJ had shot her through a door… AJ would almost certainly not be allowed to walk free for a few days.”

This speaks to perceived double standards in how fast arrests happen in similar incidents.

One redditor remarked,

“I was infuriated that [she] was allowed to walk free after senselessly shooting AJ… it was obviously greatly motivated by racism.”

The comment connects the timeline before charging to the racial bias concerns raised in The Perfect Neighbor.

One redditor added,

“My jaw was ON THE FLOOR when she explained why it was ‘okay’ to use the N word… the system failed those babies and their mom.”

This reaction reflects how viewers read the body-cam scenes and the repeated 911 calls shown in the film.

One Redditor stated,

“She never once asked if the mother was okay… that’s not an apology and shows no remorse.”

The point addresses remorse, as seen in the note shown at the police station in the documentary.

One redditor observed,

"watching that Dad maintain himself while telling the kids their Mom wasn’t coming home. First it was genuine sadness and then just angry tears.…I can’t believe anyone watches this whole thing and has any sympathy for that woman at all."

This centers the impact on Owens’ children that The Perfect Neighbor foregrounds.

The post thread furiously stated,

“It’s sickening that she was able to ever walk out of that police station.”

This echoes the thread’s headline sentiment and the focus on what happened before Lorincz was charged.

The Perfect Neighbor on Netflix: What the film shows and the case outcome

Scope and method: The Perfect Neighbor is built almost entirely from police body-cam, dash-cam, surveillance, and 911 audio covering disputes from 2021 to 2023, with little to no traditional interviews.

The night of the shooting: investigators said Lorincz fired through a locked door after a dispute tied to complaints about children, and Owens was unarmed.

Legal resolution: a jury found Lorincz guilty of manslaughter in August 2024, followed by a 25-year prison sentence on November 25, 2024.

Release and framing: The Perfect Neighbor began streaming on October 17, 2025, and the film highlights how "Stand Your Ground" shaped public conversation around the case.

