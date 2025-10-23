“My name is Dr Lorincz”: The suspicious claims of Susan from The Perfect Neighbor, investigated

Susan Lorincz's biography enters public focus again with The Perfect Neighbor, which reconstructs the 2023 killing of Ajike AJ Owens in Ocala through police body cam and 911 audio. Early in the film, Susan Lorincz recounts telling a child during a prior dispute that she introduced herself as "Dr Lorincz", which prompts viewers to ask whether Susan Lorincz was a doctor and whether the title matches the facts. She stated,

"my name is Dr. Lorincz"

Reporting and testimony show no evidence that she ever practised as a physician or held a medical license. Witnesses at sentencing described insurance work from home and earlier stints that included EMT work in her early twenties and kitchen work at a rehab center, not a medical practice.

The documentary situates that claim amid a longer pattern of neighborhood conflict that culminated on June 2, 2023, when a single shot was fired through a locked door, killing Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four.

“My name is Dr Lorincz”: Was Susan Lorincz a doctor? What does the footage show, and what does the record confirm

As shown in The Perfect Neighbor, a body cam from a separate night shows Lorincz recounting a heated exchange with a neighbouring child, stating,

“Listen, my name is Dr. Lorincz. Don’t tell me to shut up.”

The line appears in the film during a sequence that uses law enforcement video and interview audio to sketch the history of complaints around her home. The film does not show medical credentials. In court, testimony described an insurance job from home, while character witnesses referenced an EMT role at around age 20 and kitchen work at a rehabilitation center.

No physician license or medical degree surfaced in evidence. In short, the answer to whether Susan Lorincz was a doctor is no, based on available records. This context belongs inside any Susan Lorincz biography because it bears on self-presentation and credibility that viewers weigh while watching The Perfect Neighbor. As per the People's report dated October 19, 2025, Judge Robert Hodges stated at sentencing,

“I find that the shooting was completely unnecessary....In this case, Ms. Lorincz was behind the door. The door was locked. She had already called law enforcement. They were en route. She knew they were en route.”

That on-record reasoning explains why jurors rejected self-defence claims, even as the conviction was manslaughter rather than murder. It also anchors a factual Susan Lorincz biography beyond the on-camera line. As per the People report dated October 19, 2025, State Attorney William Bill Gladson stated,

“This case is undoubtedly a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence.....The defendant’s choices have left four young children without their mother, a loss that will be felt for the rest of their lives.”

The quote signals the prosecution's view of intent and consequence, not academic credentials, which again underlines why the documentary moment matters only as a window into how Lorincz presented herself in prior encounters.

Why the “doctor” claim matters to viewers of the film

The phrase is a small moment in the footage, yet it intersects with how Lorincz described herself to police on earlier visits, including calling herself a perfect neighbor who worked from home. She stated that as per Netflix,

“I am a single woman. I work from home.”

For readers assessing The Perfect Neighbor, the verified record is the safeguard. The film documents the locked door, police already en route, and the judge’s reasoning, and lays out what testimony showed about her work and early life.

As per an AP News report dated November 25, 2024, Lorincz received a 25-year sentence for manslaughter after a jury verdict in August. That endpoint frames the documentary for readers and closes a careful Susan Lorincz biography with the current status of the case.

What happened in Ocala, the two-year feud, and the night AJ Owens was killed

Authorities and neighbors described a long-running dispute about children playing near Lorincz’s home, repeated calls to police and allegations of harassment. On June 2, 2023, after a thrown roller skate was alleged and a child reported a missing tablet, Owens went to Lorincz’s door. Lorincz fired a single shot through the locked door that struck Owens, who was unarmed and with her 10-year-old son.

Days later, investigators rejected a stand your ground justification and arrested her on manslaughter and related counts. A jury found her guilty of manslaughter on August 16, 2024, and a judge sentenced her to 25 years in late November 2024. She is now at Homestead Correctional Institution with a listed release date of April 8, 2048. Each of these milestones belongs in any careful Susan Lorincz biography, which must also note that the victim was a 35-year-old Black mother of four.

