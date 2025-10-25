Cheryl Burke calls out gender bias in Dancing with the Stars' fan reactions

Cheryl Burke (Image via Getty)

Cheryl Burke has spoken out about what she sees as a long-standing double standard among Dancing with the Stars fans.

The 41-year-old dancer and former pro, who spent 26 seasons with the ABC reality competition, said in a recent interview that fellow veteran Carrie Ann Inaba has “always” faced more criticism from fans than her male co-judges.

“She’s doing her job, and she’s doing it well. I think fans go hard on her compared to Bruno and Derek. I think that’s always been the case.”

Burke said in an interview with Variety.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34: Cheryl Burke’s remarks

Her statement is in light of Dancing with the Stars, which is in its Season 34, and Burke will appear as a guest judge on the October 28 episode.

Burke had preempted that appearance by sharing a thought about what she has termed a long-standing bias in the reaction of the fans towards female judges.

“She has openly talked about it, how it’s harder for her.”

Burke said of Inaba, who has been part of the show since its premiere in 2005.

“At the end of the day, this is her job, and she’s doing her job, and she’s doing it well.”​

The Dancing with the Stars star related the experience of Inaba with her own, where she recalled the times when her assertiveness as a professional dancer was not viewed as it was to her male counterparts. Burke said:

“I’ve experienced it, but in a different way. If I’m outspoken about something versus somebody who is a man, I do see the difference.”​

Burke made remarks that attracted the attention of the fans who had endured years of debate among the viewers on the judging of Dancing with the Stars contestants.

Inaba has received a lot of negative social media criticism since its early seasons due to feedback that has been viewed as too critical, especially when marking female contestants.

By contrast, male judges like Len Goodman and Derek Hough have rarely attracted comparable criticism for similar comments.

Inaba herself acknowledged the discrepancy in previous interviews, describing it as the “double standard women experience in authority positions.”​

In earlier interviews, Burke admitted that her departure from Dancing with the Stars left a void. She said during her 2024 podcast season.

“Did I really want to leave it for good and be done? No, that show was my identity. I credit them for giving me a voice in general.”​

Still, the dancer is candid about the frustrations she experienced while part of the franchise.

Reflecting on her years on Dancing with the Stars, Burke revealed how external pressure and double standards also affected her self-image.

She recalled that she faced public scrutiny and body criticisms during her early seasons. She told the Amy and T.J. podcast

“People said I was ‘too fat for TV. That caused a lot of self-hate and body dysmorphia I still battle to this day.”​

Burke will rejoin Dancing with the Stars for one night only, judging the show’s “Icons Night” special episode.

Her reappearance also symbolizes a moment of reconciliation between Burke and the show that she previously described as “both my biggest gift and biggest heartbreak.”

The fact that Burke supports Inaba is in line with her general advocacy of equality in the entertainment sector.

Burke, through her podcast, personal thoughts, and even currently by defending her, Inaba, continues to attract attention to gender perception in the eyes of the people.

To her, Dancing with the Stars is a place where women are empowered and challenged simultaneously, and hopefully, this is something that the show will realize in the future.

Burke reiterated:

“Carrie Ann has been doing this for decades; she knows exactly what she’s doing and why. She’s judging objectively, and it’s her job to give honest feedback.”​

When the October 28 episode is near, the reappearance of Cheryl Burke on Dancing with the Stars will not be merely a much-anticipated guest appearance.

It reflects a homecoming, and a demand for better treatment of female voices in entertainment.

As a dancer, judge, or advocate, the message of Burke is quite clear, based on her own experience of living the same: performance and professionalism should be treated equally, despite gender.

Stay tuned for more updates.

