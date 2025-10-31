NASA responds after Kim questions the moon landing on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian (Image Via Getty)

NASA is setting the record straight for Kim Kardashian on moon landing.

On a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared her doubts about the moon landing talking to her co-star in the dram series, All’s Fair, Sarah Paulson.

Now NASA has responded to her claims and cleared the air about her doubt about moon landing.

NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy took to X, and asserted that they have visited moon more than once.

He shared a clip of the video where Kim is talking about the moon landing and stated:

“ Yes @KimKardashian, we have been to the Moon before…6 times!”

He even shared that they have won the space race before and they will do it again.

He further stated:

“ And even better@NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the space war and we will win this one too.”

Sean Duffy has also worked on a reality show previously as reported by US Weekly on October 30, 2025.

He appeared on The Real World: Boston in 1997.

Kim believed that the moon landing was fake in the latest episode of The Kardashians

The Skims mogul admitted on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she believes that the moon landing is fake.

On the episode aired on Thursday, October 30, 2025, Kardashian was on the sets of her drama series, All’s Fair getting her hair and makeup done along with co-star Sarah Paulson.

The duo were discussing the historic moon landing in 1969 when Kim asserted that the moon landing was not real and tried to convince Sarah.

Kim even went on to say she will share articles that prove so by saying:

"I’m sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other on.”

She showed Paulson a clip while convincing her about her belief.

Kim talks about the interview with Buzz and remarks:

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment? And he goes ,’There was no scary moment ‘cause it didn’t happen. It could have been scary but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen. So he’s gotten old and now he like, slurs on his thinking.”

Sarah expressed her disbelief by saying” Dudes”.

Kim then went on to admit that she did not believe in the moon landing.

Sarah goes on to remark that she is going on “ serious deep dive” on the topic.

Buzz Aldrin is the last surviving member from the Apollo crew mision. Neil Armstrong died in 2012 whereas other member of the trio Micheal Collins passed away in 2021.

As per US weekly the video Kim is referring to were several interviews with astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

The clips from these videos are then taken out of their original context and put together to spread the rumors.

The initial clip that Kim is referring to is from an event in 2015 where Aldrin was asked about the scariest moment on the Apollo mission and landing on the moon.

Aldrin mentioned that the scariest moment didn’t happen because he was aware of the risks.

Another video from 2015 National Book Festival that featured Buzz where he was explaining that budget issues can hamper space trips.

When asked by the producers of the show whether she believed in the conspiracy theory Kim remarked:

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin. Oh, my God, Khloe should get him on her podcast. A conspiracy theory podcast.”

She further went on claiming that the flag blowing on the moon and the print of the shoe is different from the photos on the moon. She stated:

“Why are there no stars? They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what but go to TikTok and see for yourself.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.