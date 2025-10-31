Rhythm + Flow France Season 4 Episode 1 Recap: SCH and SDM go head-to-head in the ultimate team-building showdown

SCH from Rhythm + Flow France (Image via Getty )

The highly anticipated Season 4 premiere of Rhythm + Flow France launched with a battle to assemble the strongest rap teams led by judges SCH and SDM.

The episode showcased the dynamic competition between these two hip-hop heavyweights, each racing across cities to find fresh talent and craft winning rosters.

With help from Theodora, Vald, Ronisia, and Naza, the judges travel across France to scout the country’s most promising unsigned rappers.

Rhythm + Flow France Season 4 kicks off with high stakes

The opening episode saw SCH and SDM setting the stage for their epic rivalry as they scouted some of France's most promising hip-hop artists.

SCH, a seasoned rapper with three previous seasons under his belt, approached the auditions with confidence, eager to prove his instinctive ear for talent.

SDM, a two-time competitor, matched that drive as both judges sought to build formidable teams from a pool of eager contenders.

Their approach was summed up early on their call when SCH told SDM, "Brace yourself, buddy," signaling the intense competition about to unfold.

Both judges agreed to find talents independently and then see “who’s the best”.

This set the tone for a season that promises fierce battles not just between contestants, but between the judges themselves.

Auditions reveal diverse and passionate contenders

The episode took viewers through a series of emotionally charged auditions, each revealing unique voices and stories.

Eve La Marka stood out with her deep reggae-dancehall influence. She shared her personal motivation behind competing,



“Participating in Rhythm + Flow France as a mom, for me, is like sending a very strong message to all the young moms to keep being ambitious.”



Her powerful single performance ignited excitement from the judges and crowd alike.

TRZ, a rapper with 15 years of experience, is captivated by gritty lyrics about street life and personal struggle.

His straightforward delivery earned praise, with one judge noting,



“Honestly, you crushed it”.



Meanwhile, newcomer 2L demonstrated fierce intensity, prompting SDM to nickname her “4L” for being “lit, lit, lit, and lit”.

Other contestants, such as Zedié, delivered rapid-fire versatility, rapping about hardships to gain acceptance on SDM’s team, while Le Dibz brought an emotional depth inspired by his connection with his cat as a symbol of comfort.

Judges remarked on his raw vulnerability, though SDM noted that while touching, it might not be enough to advance in the competition.

Judges build their dream teams with distinct styles

Throughout the episode, the contrast between SCH’s and SDM’s scouting styles was clear.

SCH was involved in selecting talents like Eve La Marka, Théodora, and Vald as his trusted allies in shaping his squad. He emphasized storytelling, sharing,



“I want people who tell us a story”.



SDM, on the other hand, focused on a balance of raw skill and energy. His team included Ronisia and Naza, each bringing complementary strengths to the search.

SDM’s candid feedback and encouragement helped mold the contestants under his wing, as he told 2L,



“I don’t even want to pretend. I want you on my team right away.”



This dual approach set the foundation for what the season promises: thoughtful artistic guidance versus instinctive powerhouse energy.

New rules and intensified battles

Season 4 also introduces changes that raise the stakes.

Notably, the audience now plays an active role as the third judge, streaming tracks on Spotify to influence which performers flock to the next round.

This public interaction adds a fresh dynamic to the competition, ensuring that crowd favorites have a say alongside veteran panelists.

The episode’s intense atmosphere was punctuated by staged battles, freestyles, and personal moments from contestants who detailed their struggles and hopes.

Judges provided unfiltered critiques, alternating between praise and tough love, reflecting the high standards needed to claim the €100,000 grand prize.

Rhythm + Flow France Season 4 sets a fierce tone

Episode 1 of Rhythm + Flow France season 4 successfully launched the latest chapter in this celebrated music competition, putting two star judges in direct contrast and spotlighting raw talent from across France.

With contestants pushing their limits and judges making bold decisions, the season promises intense challenges ahead.

As SCH declared, “This season is mine. Brace yourself, buddy,” fans of the show can expect a riveting and tightly contested competition as teams take shape, stories unfold, and the quest for France’s next rap sensation heats up.

Stay tuned for more updates.