“My biological clock” - My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney opens up about her decision to get artificial insemination

Whitney Thore from My Big Fat Fabulous Life (Image via Instagram/@whitneywaythore)

Episode 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 was released on August 19, 2025. It saw new updates on Whitney Thore's journey to pregnancy. The central theme of this season is her decision to get pregnant through artificial insemination.

In an Entertainment Tonight interview she appeared on July 29, 2025, Whitney talked about her reasons to take the route. She said that while it would have been ideal to have a partner and get him to get her pregnant, she couldn't escape her biological clock.

"My age, just my biological clock. I know this is kind of like a self-imposed deadline of 40, but I was like, 'Let me just do this on my own,'" she added.

What My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore said about artificial insemination

In the interview, Whitney said that she didn't know how common artificial insemination was because, in her entire life, she hadn't met anyone who had done it. So it was exciting to hear stories from people who could relate to her. She said it also reminded her that there was a lot of judgment towards women.

"For living, existing, breathing, being mothers, not being mothers, how they're going to be mothers, and it's really disappointing, but I'm glad to be able to share this journey publicly for women who maybe have felt a lot of shame around their life or their infertility," she added.

She believed that My Big Fat Fabulous Life was always a way for people to get represented on television. So in that way, she felt grateful to share her journey. She added that everyone had been asking how she decided on going for artificial insemination because she had thought about motherhood for so long, and also had her eggs frozen.

Whitney said she also looked into adoption and tried having the baby the traditional way one or two times. She stated that there wasn't a particular incident that made her decide on getting artificial insemination. She kept her biological age in mind and had a self-imposed deadline of 40 years.

"Yeah, I would rather have a partner, I would rather do this naturally, I would rather be able to get pregnant easily. All that kind of stuff. But if it's not happening, let me just do it on my own. It's been really empowering," she said.

Whitney added that it was just the time that pushed her into realizing that she had more power in this than she thought she did. She said there were a lot of difficult parts to reality TV, and if it weren't for the feeling that she was making a positive impact on people, she wouldn't be doing reality TV.

Talking about the expenses of artificial insemination, Whitney said that it made her think of going to a local bar to get pregnant. But in artificial insemination, there were many options to pick from. Plus, she didn't want to involve another person with the child unless it was her partner, so she believed artificial insemination was the best option.

Whitney said it cost "thousands and thousands" of dollars, depending on how many vials of sperm they bought and how many rounds it took. She added that it was expensive to freeze her eggs as well, and when she talked to her friends from other countries about it, she was disappointed to know how affordable it was in their countries.

