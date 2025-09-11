Morgan secures safety with week 9 veto win in Big Brother 27

Morgan from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @_modelmorg)

Big Brother 27 aired its Week 9 Power of Veto episode on Thursday, September 11, 2025, on CBS, as the “Summer of Mystery” season entered another crucial stage.

With Lauren Domingue as Head of Household, the house was waiting to see how her nominations would unfold after she gained power through the “White Locust” twist.

Initially, Ashley Hollis and Will Williams were on the block, but Morgan Pope was also nominated alongside them. The veto competition became the deciding factor for Morgan’s survival this week.

Morgan entered the challenge under pressure to protect her place in the house. Winning the veto not only gave her safety but also shifted the entire strategy for the week.

Lauren then used the opportunity to replace Morgan with Keanu Soto as the backdoor nominee, setting up a battle between Keanu, Ashley, and Will.

Her victory became the turning point of Week 9, ensuring her safety while putting others in danger ahead of the live eviction later that night.

Morgan’s veto win changes the week’s strategy in Big Brother

The veto competition placed Morgan in a do-or-die position, with her spot in the house hanging in the balance. As she prepared to compete, Morgan reminded viewers and allies that she needed to stay in the game.

Her focus paid off as she outperformed the other nominees and secured the Power of Veto. The win forced Lauren, as HOH, to rethink her nominations and ultimately opened the door to a backdoor plan.

Lauren nominated Keanu as Morgan’s replacement, a move that drew attention because Keanu had spared her just a week earlier during his own HOH reign.

Keanu acknowledged his frustration, explaining that being targeted left him no choice but to focus on Lauren and her closest allies in the future.

Meanwhile, Morgan addressed the strain in her alliance with Vince Panaro. She told him directly, his "words" needed to "match his actions," as she questioned his loyalty due to his time spent with Lauren.

Vince continued to play the middle, but Morgan’s veto win gave her leverage to demand more clarity in their partnership.

Her pitch aimed to shift focus away from her, while Will prepared for the possibility that the vote could go either way.

After the veto: shifting alliances and Morgan’s place in the Big Brother house

Morgan’s victory did more than guarantee her safety; it forced every other houseguest to reassess their plans. Keanu entered the Block Buster challenge under pressure to save himself after being backdoored.

Though the competition later gave him safety, the episode revealed how Morgan’s earlier win set the chain of events in motion.

By removing herself from danger, she created the scenario where Lauren’s biggest move of the week was shown.

Morgan’s position in the house also shifted in terms of relationships. Her confrontation with Vince showed that she was willing to press for honesty, while her distance from Lauren kept tensions high.

In private moments, Morgan expressed disappointment that her closest ally appeared to be “playing the middle,” and her words underscored how important trust would be moving forward.

At the same time, the episode connected Morgan’s progress to the broader jury picture. Rachel Reilly, eliminated in Week 8 of Big Brother, admitted in her interview that she “panicked” during the White Locust twist.

Her exit left Morgan in a stronger spot, as Rachel had previously been seen as a competitor with strong ties. With Will eventually being evicted in the live show later that night, Morgan’s survival marked a major turning point.

By winning the veto, she not only protected her own game but also influenced who remained in the Big Brother house as the jury began to fill.



