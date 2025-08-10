Modern families face 1880s money test in Back to the Frontier survival challenge

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (Image via Getty)

Back to the Frontier aired one of its episodes on July 25, 2025, continuing its social experiment of placing three modern families into an 1880s homestead setting. Produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the series removes modern conveniences to see how participants adapt to historical living conditions.

This episode of Back to the Frontier focused on a budgeting challenge that tested how each family balanced needs and wants.

After their first night in the homesteads, homestead historian Dr. Jacob Friefeld gave each family $30 in “frontier money,” equivalent to $1 in the 1880s. They were instructed to walk two miles to the general store and purchase necessities for the week.

Spending habits varied, with some families sticking to essentials while others prioritized comfort items. Dr. Friefeld noted, “Budgeting is crucial for survival,” warning that spending for immediate comfort could lead to hardship later.

The episode also reminded viewers of the historical fact that one in three families in the 1880s failed to sustain the lifestyle.

This statistic underscored the stakes for the summer-long experiment, as the families’ choices could affect their ability to make it through in Back to the Frontier.

Different approaches to spending highlight priorities in Back to the Frontier

The Hanna-Riggs family, used to a comfortable life in Texas, seemed less concerned about saving their money.

Jason Hanna spent $2.83, more than what was suggested, on a mix of groceries, candy, and playing cards.

The Halls, on the other hand, kept their spending to the basics, while the Lopers tried to avoid buying extra items, even when they were tempted.

At the general store, the shopkeeper advised everyone to choose items that would last for the whole week, like the $1.25 kit that came with canned peaches, canned pears, corned beef, and a bag of flour.

Even so, Grandma Shirley from the Loper family bought penny candy for the children, showing that it was still hard to resist small treats.

The narrator explained that “being tempted by desire can be one of the most difficult things to overcome.”

For the Hanna-Riggs family, choosing coffee and comfort items over basic supplies showed how modern habits can make it harder to adjust to frontier life.

The challenge made it clear that even a small budget can create a tough choice between what feels good now and what is needed for later.

The two-mile walk to and from the store also meant every purchase had to be carefully thought out, since forgetting something or running out would require another long trip.

Potential risks for each family moving forward in Back to the Frontier

This episode of Back to the Frontier also suggested other challenges that could affect success. Jereme Hall’s preference for seclusion might limit the Halls’ willingness to seek help from other families if needed.

The Lopers, while currently well-organized, faced the impending departure of Grandma Shirley, whose work had been key to their household.

For the Hanna-Riggs family, spending too freely could lead to problems if they later needed funds for trade or emergencies.

As the narrator pointed out,

“On the homestead, being broke could end up being their downfall.”

The reminder that historically one in three families failed in this lifestyle left open the possibility that a similar outcome could happen here.

The uncertainty of weather, crop yields, and health issues also added risk, since any unexpected setback could quickly use up their resources. This placed extra pressure on making careful decisions in both budgeting and cooperation, as success would likely depend on balancing self-reliance with the willingness to work alongside others.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​