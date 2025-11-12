Lady Gaga’s sister Natali Germanotta debuts at Las Vegas Fashion Week with hand-stitched coat

(Image via Instagram/@nataligermanottadolan)

Lady Gaga’s younger sister Natali Germanotta will make her Las Vegas Fashion Week debut with a hand-stitched coat, a PEOPLE exclusive has revealed. The pink is made of feathers and was worn by the Die With a Smile crooner during her Las Vegas residency in 2021 as he performed hits Bang Bang, (My Baby Shot Me Down), and I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.



The inaugural Vegas Fashion Week will be held on November 15, 2025. Germanotta, founder of TOPO Studios and On Stage Essentials, told the news outlet that it felt fitting to showcase the pink coat worn by her superstar sister on a Texas runway since it debuted in Texas.

“It was made out of 60 boas that were all a custom blush pink colour,” Natali Germanotta reveals more details about the hand-stitched coat set to make its Las Vegas Fashion Week debut

Germanotta told PEOPLE that the pink coat worn by Lady Gaga in 2021 was very lightweight, even as it was bold and dramatic, made from 60 boas:

"It was made out of 60 feather boas that were all a custom blush pink colour, and they were all hand-sewn onto this stretch mesh base that we made."

She added:

“So it was super lightweight, and we lined the coat inside and out because we felt it's really important for when she does a reveal.”

The 33-year-old designer stated that creating the pink coat was painstaking, even though it took her only days. The coat has been in a safe storage space since Lady Gaga wore it in 2021.

Germanotta expressed that the coat was reminiscent of Las Vegas’ showmanship:

"I really thought that it highlighted a lot of Vegas showmanship with the feathers and the bold colour. It's very luscious. It has a lot of drama to it, and I love the way that feathers move on stage, too. It's almost like the least amount of air, the better, because it just creates this kind of whimsical movement."

Natali is behind some of her sister's iconic looks, including the 2022 Chromatica Ball costumes and one of her Grammys 2022 dresses.

