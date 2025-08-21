Back to the Frontier episode 7 shows families racing to harvest wheat and stock pantries for winter

Chip and Joanna Gaines (Image via Getty)

Back to the Frontier episode 7, titled “Bringing Home the Bacon,” aired on August 21, 2025, on Magnolia Network and Max.

The series follows three modern American families who leave behind the 21st century to live as 1880s homesteaders.

Over the course of eight weeks, they build homes, grow food, and learn skills needed to survive without modern technology.

Inspired by the Homestead Act of 1862, the experiment highlights how families worked the land to secure ownership and build a future.

In this episode, the challenge was to prepare for the coming winter. Families needed to stock their pantries and harvest an entire acre of wheat by hand, using tools and methods from the past.

Episode 7 of Back to the Frontier also revealed how the families adjusted to the roles and expectations of frontier life. For some, it meant learning new skills; for others, it meant changing the way they divided responsibilities within their households.

Meeting the families of Back to the Frontier and their challenges

The three families featured are the Lopers from Alabama, the Hanna-Riggs from Texas, and the Halls from Florida.

All the families spoke to Pop Culture in an exclusive interview that was published on August 20, 2025.

Each began the experiment with unfinished homesteads in Back to the Frontier.

The Lopers built walls and doors, the Halls created beds for their children, and the Hanna-Riggs family had to make decisions about how to divide domestic and outdoor work.

The Hanna-Riggs family faced the question of gender roles more directly. As Jason explained,

“In the 21st century, we really divided pretty much everything equally.”

For Joe, adapting to the expectations of the 1800s meant rethinking how they shared responsibilities while still parenting their twin sons.

Their children initially resisted the experiment but slowly became more engaged as the weeks continued.

The Halls adapted quickly, relying on their experience with projects and time outdoors. In the interview, Jeremy said,

“We’re handy, so we’re not afraid to take on a project and just figure it out.”

The Lopers approached the experiment with historical awareness. Stacey noted the connection to Black homesteading after slavery and the importance of ownership.

Together, these stories showed how each family met the demands of frontier life while preparing for the harvest.

Preparing for winter and lessons learned in Back to the Frontier

Episode 7 of Back to the Frontier focused on the need to prepare food stores for the colder months. Harvesting wheat by hand was a major task, and it tested both strength and persistence.

Parents and children worked side by side to ensure they would have enough grain. The families also learned to preserve food and rely on animals for survival.

For the Hanna-Riggs sons, working with animals helped them feel more connected. Joe noted in the interview,

“There were times where the boys would jump into whatever was required of them, and I think with the arrival of the animals kind of helped solidify their experience here.”

The Halls continued to build a sense of independence and teamwork, taking pride in making their homestead a livable space.

The Lopers focused on the meaning behind their experience, with Stacey reflecting on the struggles of past generations. She shared in the interview,

“I now understand the healing that needed to take place for those people who were coming out of that.”

By the end of the episode, all three families had made progress in stocking their pantries and adjusting to the work of frontier survival.

The tasks provided practical lessons but also brought the families closer together through shared effort.

