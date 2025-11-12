What did police reveal about Michael Duarte’s final moments after Fatal shooting in Texas?

(Image via Instagram/@foodwithbearhands)

Food influencer Michael Duarte was announced dead by his management agency, Alooma, on November 9, 2025. Duarte, who has just celebrated his ninth marriage anniversary with wife Jessica, with whom he shares a six-year-old daughter, Oakley, was described by Alooma as a “valued client and dear friend.”

The agency further wrote:

"He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

The authorities have revealed more details about the California-based food creator. A representative for the Medina County Sheriff’s Office reportedly told TMZ that Duarte was shot and killed on November 8, 2025, by the police in Texas after threatening to kill people.

Deputies received a 911 call about a "male subject with a knife acting erratically."

Upon arriving at the scene, Duarte allegedly approached a deputy menacingly, disobeying multiple verbal commands to get on the ground:

"After multiple verbal commands were given for Duarte to get on the ground by the deputy, Duarte charged toward the deputy while yelling, 'I’m going to kill you.'"

The deputy reportedly discharged two rounds from her weapon, which struck the food creator. He received medical assistance on the scene and was moved to the San Antonio University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Proud dad who lit up every time he spoke about his daughter”: Bear Mountain BBQ describes late ambassador Michael Duarte

Michael Duarte had a combined following of over two million on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

He was known for his cooking, BBQ, grilling videos, and sharing recipes. His Instagram bio reads: “My purpose is to share with the world food to people who need it the most.”

A joint Instagram post by Duarte’s page and Bear Mountain BBQ described the late food creator as having:

“A rare gift for capturing the true spirit of BBQ: the smoke, the stories, the laughter, and the love for good food that brings people together."

The post continued:

"But beyond the work, Michael was so much more. A proud dad who lit up every time he spoke about his daughter. A devoted husband whose love for his family was the centre of everything he did. A good man with a generous heart, whose warmth and kindness touched everyone he met."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.