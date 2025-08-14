"That's his default face": Memes erupt as netizens react to viral pictures of Anthony Mackie kissing a mysterious woman in London

Anthony Mackie walks the grid during the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Anthony Mackie is going viral online after pictures of the actor kissing an unidentified woman spread. TMZ first reported on August 13, 2025, that the Marvel actor was seen by locals on the streets of Notting Hill, West London, kissing a woman.

Anthony Mackie is now in London, filming for his upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. Mackie's character, Sam Wilson, will be the new Captain America after Steve Rogers, the original Captain America, passed his shield to Wilson, The Falcon, at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The actor's kissing photos were reuploaded on X by the page Pop Base. It has garnered over 125,000 likes. Netizens pointed out Anthony Mackie's facial expression in the pictures and stated that he was making his usual expression. One user (@ladidaix) jokingly wrote that it was Mackie's "default face."

"That's his default face," they wrote.

Netizens continued to comment on the actor's expression and made hilarious memes. Here are some of the memes:

Anthony Mackie a few months later pic.twitter.com/qAQceqYtrT — Paid Cunningham 💰 (@Donndada20) August 14, 2025

Gonna steal this look. Thanks Anthony Mackie. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4ktGp8oi6I — 💎🌹 к𝓪ᖇ𝐀𝐧Ⓥ❶Ｒ 🧛🏾‍♂️🏰 (@KSandwh0_94) August 14, 2025

Anthony Mackie doing that face while trying to be romantic is hilarious https://t.co/4CDoaKqq0h — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 14, 2025

some ppl have memorable faces, anthony mackie has a memeable face and i say this in an admiring way — Kaliakae (@Kaliakae) August 14, 2025

waking up to anthony mackie… BUT HE LOOKS SO HAPPY and they look so good pic.twitter.com/2g29SvoMmB — seb stan’s stylist⁴⁴ i miss seb (@barnes4vogue) August 14, 2025

the concept of Anthony Mackie having a girlfriend reveal on Sebastian’s birthday pic.twitter.com/UCdKX8opaR — red assassin ⧗✪ (@belovarness) August 14, 2025

Anthony Mackie previously stated that he found dating "really hard"

While discussing his film Captain America: Brave New World in a February 2025 interview with People Magazine, Anthony Mackie shared that he had difficulty trusting people.

The Captain America actor married his childhood sweetheart, Sheletta Chapital, in 2014. The couple has four sons. Mackie and Chapital divorced in 2018.

Anthony told the media outlet that he was not on any dating apps, and found dating "really hard" as an actor. He stated that he found it challenging to figure out people's intentions and being vulnerable with the person he was dating.

"The idea of dating is really hard. How do you trust someone? How do you put yourself in a position to be vulnerable? How do you know what someone really [wants] from you when all you want is to just be loved and appreciated? What does that look like?" Mackie stated.

The actor shared that he focuses on his kids instead. Mackie lives in his hometown, New Orleans, where he raises his four sons, co-parenting with his ex-wife. Anthony told the news outlet that he still visits the same places and restaurants that he has been going to since childhood.

While discussing fan interactions and getting recognized in public, Anthony said that he "appreciates" the love and support. However, due to his social anxiety, he often runs away or hides.

"I'm not a big attention person. I appreciate the support. I appreciate the idea of people recognizing me for my work, if nothing else. But social anxiety is a real thing. And because of that, I run away and hide," Anthony Mackie said.

Anthony Mackie has previously joked about actors becoming a "celebrity" after dating a Kardashian. He appeared on the March 11, 2025, episode of The Pivot Podcast, where he talked about the actors' inability to stay relevant in the industry.

The Avengers actor shared that he told young actors that they had to choose between becoming a "working actor" or a celebrity. He stated that he watched three generations of actors come and go from the acting industry, and becoming a working actor was different from becoming a celebrity.

Anthony jokingly said that if someone wanted to become a "celebrity," all they had to do was go to LA and date a Kardashian sister.

"That's what I always tell young actors. The question is whether you want to a working actor or a celebrity. You want to be a celebrity, go to LA and be a f**king celebrity, date a Kardashian, have a great time. But if you want to be a working actor that's a different thing," Mackie said.

Anthony Mackie has not addressed the kissing pictures, nor has he revealed the identity of the woman.