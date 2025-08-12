Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend Netflix deal through Archewell Productions

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

The streaming company Netflix has officially extended its creative partnership with Archewell Productions, the media company founded by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry. The agreement is a multi-year, first-look deal covering all of the production company’s projects. While the renewal keeps their collaboration alive, it’s a shift from the couple’s original 2020 overall deal, which carried exclusivity and produced titles such as Harry & Meghan, Polo, and With Love, Meghan.

Details of the renewed Netflix partnership explored

In a statement announcing the extension, Meghan Markle said:

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision.”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria praised the couple’s creative influence and the audience's response to their work. “Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series,” she noted. The six-part series debuted in December 2022, generating 23.4 million views in just its first four days and ranking as Netflix’s fifth most popular documentary series ever.

More recently, With Love, Meghan, tied to Markle’s “As ever” brand, has become a success story in its own right, with related products selling out rapidly. Season two premieres later this month, followed by a holiday special in December. Additionally, Netflix will now collaborate with Meghan Markle’s “As Ever” lifestyle brand, expanding their work together beyond entertainment into branded ventures.

This new arrangement mirrors similar moves Netflix has made with other high-profile partners, including Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, transitioning from an exclusive overall deal to a more flexible first-look model.

Under the renewed deal, Archewell Productions has several projects in development, including the feature film Meet Me at the Lake, adapted from the bestselling novel by Carley Fortune. There’s also Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, a documentary short set in Uganda’s Masaka region, where an orphanage impacted by the HIV/AIDS crisis fosters resilience and joy through dance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s creative journey

With the help of Archewell Productions, launched in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have positioned themselves to produce projects dedicated to socially conscious, impactful narratives. Together, they have released films such as Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead, and Heart of Invictus. The couple’s approach blends entertainment with advocacy, ensuring that their work aligns with their values.

Meghan Markle’s background as an actress and producer, combined with Prince Harry’s experience in charitable initiatives and public speaking, makes for a partnership capable of creating content that resonates internationally. Their willingness to explore varied genres, from intimate documentaries to uplifting lifestyle programs, has allowed them to build a diverse portfolio.

Continuing this relationship provides Netflix access to globally recognized names whose work consistently generates public discussion and streaming engagement. Their renewed partnership with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signals an evolution in their media journey, one that blends storytelling, social impact, and brand-building on a global stage.

