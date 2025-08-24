Match Me Abroad: Sarah finds hope with EJ after nightmare date

Match Me Abroad season 2 (Image via TLC)

Match Me Abroad aired episode 9 on Sunday, August 17, 2025 and was titled “Fanning the Flames.”

The TLC series followed the ongoing journeys of singles working with matchmakers in different countries as they continued to search for lasting connections.

The episode brought new turns in relationships, moments of uncertainty, and decisions that could shape the couples’ future paths.

The synopsis from TLC read:

“Harold debates a proposal. Sarah’s next date is more than meets the eye. Bruno cooks Monica a romantic dinner. Amber and Victoria meet up to share triumphs and doubts about their matches. Amber anxiously prepares for her romantic getaway with Keavan.”

The episode highlighted important updates across Singapore, Brazil, and Dublin. Sarah went on a new date with EJ after struggling with a difficult experience earlier.

Amber faced confusion between two potential partners while also preparing for an overnight trip. Monica compared her feelings between Bruno and Bernardo. Harold managed mixed signals from Amber as he considered his next steps.

Sarah’s date in Match Me Abroad

Sarah’s storyline in Singapore continued after she struggled with her second date in Match Me Abroad.

Sarah’s second date turned out to be very difficult when she learned that her match had previously worked in the adult industry and struggled with a s*x addiction.

She later reflected that Dolly, her matchmaker, might have been teaching her a lesson with that experience.

Her third date introduced her to EJ, a gym owner who is half-Portuguese and half-Malaysian. EJ brought Sarah to his gym to box and train together.

At first, Sarah admitted she felt self-conscious, saying she was “a girly girl” and didn’t want to look foolish.

Over time, she began opening up during the activity and started connecting with him on shared values.

Sarah explained that she wanted more than appearances, stating that she hoped for “a happy family life” and a partner who could support her during both good and bad times. EJ also shared his story.

He had previously been married for thirteen years and said he fell in love at first sight, only to learn later that it wasn’t what he needed.

Sarah related to that experience, describing her own past heartbreak and how she once visited her father’s grave to find peace.

By the end of the evening, EJ admitted he had underestimated Sarah at first because of her looks in this episode of Match Me Abroad.

Different paths for Amber, Harold, and Monica in Match Me Abroad

In Dublin, Amber continued to struggle with feelings for two men in Match Me Abroad. She had spent time with Keavan but was concerned that he was inconsistent with communication.

At the same time, she found Glenn more attentive and had already met his family.

Her matchmaker reminded her that Keavan may offer more stability in the long term, so Amber agreed to go on an overnight trip with him despite her doubts.

Amber also spent time with Victoria, another client of the matchmaker. The two shared their experiences while driving together in Dublin.

Victoria quickly bonded with her Irish match, Darren, who surprised her by suggesting matching tattoos on their second date.

In Brazil, Monica faced a choice between Bernardo, who wanted children, and Bruno, who was comfortable without them.

Monica said she was done raising kids, as she already had an adult child. Bruno cooked her a romantic dinner, and they also enjoyed rollerblading and dancing together.

Harold, in Singapore, continued to feel uncertain after kissing Amber on the lips. While Amber had not been upset at the moment, Harold later learned from Dolly that she preferred slowing down.

This left Harold uncertain, as he felt that communication with Amber was not always clear. His part of the episode closed with him still considering what to do next in Match Me Abroad.

