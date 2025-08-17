"Lying to everyone" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine reacts to Gino’s conflicting stories to her and Natalie

Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

The drama carried over into season 8, episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired August 17, 2025, following the heated clash between Jasmine and Natalie at Dana’s birthday party in the previous episode. This time, the focus shifted from the physical altercation to revelations about Gino giving conflicting accounts of his relationship status. When Michelle revealed that Gino had suggested to Natalie that a reconciliation with Jasmine was possible, Jasmine responded with anger, declaring,

“Wow, what a piece of sh*t, lying to everyone.”

Gino faces backlash from Jasmine over his conflicting stories on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Fallout outside the birthday party

The continuation of the conflict from episode 6 began outside the birthday party for Gino’s cousin Dana. Natalie decided to leave after the confrontation, telling Gino to just go and that she would talk to him another day. She added that she would get her own Uber. Natalie was left frustrated sitting on a bench because she could not find a car and only wanted to go home.

Anthony attempted to convince Gino to return inside, telling him not to let Jasmine interfere with his time with family and suggesting they should at least try to "have some fun." Gino declined, responding:

“I’m not going to have fun with Jasmine and Matt in there. Sorry. I’ll meet you guys another day. I have no desire to hang out with Jasmine. Or be around Jasmine or Matt.”

Jasmine learns of conflicting stories

Inside the party, Jasmine continued to process her reaction to Natalie’s presence. Michelle confronted her about Gino’s statements to Natalie, revealing,

“He said something about, well, maybe like we were kind of hoping to get back together. And Natalie was like, what are you talking about? She was like, that’s not what you told me. You told me it was over. So he lied to her too.”

Jasmine responded directly to this revelation, explaining that Natalie came to the party believing he was already one step away from being “divorced.” Michelle confirmed that Natalie confronted Gino about it in front of everyone. In Jasmine's confessional, she expanded on this realization, stating,

“I feel bad for overreacting because I really thought that this woman came knowing the truth. Your husband not only lied to you, but also to Natalie. I’m realizing that it doesn’t matter. He will lie. He will manipulate. He will gaslight.”

Matt and Dana’s perspective on Gino

Dana and Michelle later reflected on the ongoing situation in a confessional. Michelle explained that it was "hard being in the middle" of Gino and Jasmine’s drama and emphasized that Gino brought the situation upon himself through the way he treated the women. Dana added:

“At this point, Gino has made his bed. And I think he needs to lay down and go for a nappy. And I’m not tucking him in this time.”

Meanwhile, Matt voiced his concerns in a confessional. He explained that after living with Jasmine for months and hearing how Gino treated her, he was “getting fed up.” He underscored that regardless of whether Jasmine cheated or not, it did not justify Gino putting her out on the street. He also criticized Gino’s approach to his marriage, stating in a confessional:

“I just don’t think it’s right that you’re married to her. You filed all the paperwork, you brought her over here, and then you just dumped her. He's a very selfish person.”

Stay tuned for more updates.