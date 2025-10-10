Lucy Beaumont opens up about playing the ultimate mind game in The Celebrity Traitors

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont (Image via Getty)

The BBC One and iPlayer reality series, The Celebrity Traitors, returned on October 8, 2025, with new episodes coming on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

In an exclusive interview with Beyond the Joke on the same day, comedian Lucy Beaumont talked about taking part in the reality series, which takes place in a castle, where the players try to outwit each other by being either Faithfuls or Traitors.

Beaumont explained why she wanted to take part, how she feels about the game, and her approach to the game.

“It’s the best telly I’ve ever seen," remarked Beaumont as she stated she watched every series before agreeing to take part.

Beaumont went on to say she doesn't have a plan and merely wants to "go with the flow."

The comedian further explained that she would rely on humour in order to get on with others and is open to playing either role assigned to her.

Approach to the game and preparation in The Celebrity Traitors

Lucy Beaumont told Beyond the Joke that she joined The Celebrity Traitors because she enjoys watching the show and finds the format engaging. She said,

“I love the show. It’s the best telly I’ve ever seen and I’ve watched every series.”

When asked what she would bring to the game, she admitted,

“People who know me have said I’ll either be the worst person they’ve ever had on the show or I’ll win it. Nothing in between.”

Beaumont said she doesn’t believe in having strict plans or strategies. She thinks winning the game mostly comes down to luck and timing.

“I don’t have a plan for anything, I’m going to go with the flow,” she said.

To get ready for the show, Beaumont said she practised lying to see how good she could be at it. “Just lying a lot, seeing how good I can lie,” she joked.

She also shared that people outside the show didn’t know she was taking part. “They think I’ve just popped down to the shops,” she said.

When talking about her strengths, Beaumont admitted she’s not confident in physical or logical tasks but hopes to help the team by being cooperative and keeping a good attitude.

She said she expects to rely on others during missions and to stay positive in group situations.

Personality, strategy, and expectations from The Celebrity Traitors

Beaumont said she would be fine playing as either a Faithful or a Traitor.

“If I had to pick, I’d rather be a Traitor. I think it’s more interesting,” she said, though she admitted she might not be very good at it.

She talked about reading people and said she used to be good at spotting lies when she was a teenager, but she’s not sure if that skill will help her now. When asked about keeping a straight face, she said,

“If I was a Traitor, I think I could convince myself that I was a Faithful, and then it’s not really lying.”

As a comedian, Beaumont said that humour could help ease tense moments between contestants. However, she also pointed out that using too much humour might end up annoying people.

She said her main strength may be her ability to get along with people, describing herself as “moderately pleasant.”

Beaumont also joked about pretending to be Welsh or posh to surprise fellow players, though she admitted such an act would not last long. Reflecting on what she might enjoy most, she said she liked the idea of having structure and direction during the filming period.



The interview concluded with her light-hearted comment that she might “get really into archery” after the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.