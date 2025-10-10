How much are the BBC show, Celebrity Traitors, stars getting paid for the show? Explored

The Celebrity Traitors (Image via BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors premiered on October 8 exclusively on BBC One. As the programme has made its return, the cast ensemble includes a star-studded line-up, including Stephen Fry and Alan Carr. Their earnings were revealed on The Rest is Entertainment podcast, hosted by Richard Osman and Marina Hyde.

Marina Hyde revealed that all the celebs on the show received a fee of £40,000 to make their presence on the screens.

Each celebrity is given the same fee, irrespective of their fame or status. The author of The Thursday Murder Club, Richard, was quick to compare the show to The White Lotus, as they follow a similar wage of $40,000 (£29,000), instead of an individual wage.

The show is already here as athlete Joe Marler and influencer Niko Omilana have also joined the cast, along with Joe Wilkinson, Nick Mohammed and Lucy Beaumont, actors Ruth Codd, Tameka Empson, Mark Bonnar, broadcasters Clare Balding, Kate Garraway and David Olusoga, along with diver Tom Daley.

The Celebrity Traitors: What to expect

As the show has already premiered, the newly released teaser shows the star-studded ensemble as they take part in their first mission.

Viewers saw them sitting at the round table for the first time while wearing blindfolds.

Looking forward to the series, the stars also grapple with whether they will be chosen as traitors or remain faithful.

Celebrity star cast Carr has claimed to have a dark side, while Sir Stephen stated that he is not aware of what beasts lie within him. Imrie has also been clear enough to claim that he is here to win.

Claudia Winkleman is the host of Celebrity Traitors, as she said,

"We're incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I'd love to say we'll take it easy on them and they'll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie." "You think you know these people, and then you watch them play this game, and I was awestruck by the way they played it - with empathy, with wit and with real smarts."

Netflix actor Ruth Codd makes her debut on The Celebrity Traitors

Netflix actress Ruth Codd, who is known for her roles in The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher, made her debut in the hit BBC show.

In an interview with Glamour, the Irish star opened up about her decision to join Celebrity Traitors, while admitting that she is questioning everything now, as she has never done anything like this before.

Ruth further revealed that she had earlier watched the show and thought it would be good fun. She added,

“I think because of the way I dress, everyone thinks that I'm dark and spooky all the time. And because of the parts I play. I'm not really like my roles at all. Well, I'd like to think so, because I normally end up playing really mean people! So, I'd like to think there's no similarity.”

Don't forget to watch The Celebrity Traitors airing exclusively on BBC One and iPlayer at 21:00 BST on Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates.