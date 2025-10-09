From TikTok to The Celebrity Traitors: Meet Netflix star Ruth Codd, who’s turning heads

Ruth Codd from The Celebrity Traitors (Image via BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors is a spin-off of the UK reality show The Traitors, where 19 high-profile contestants are brought to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, secretly divided into Traitors and Faithfuls.

The Traitors work together to eliminate the Faithful, while the Faithful try to figure out and identify the Traitors as they vote them out during Round Table meetings.

Ruth Codd is one of the participants among the diverse set of celebrities playing the ultimate game of deceit, trickery, and deception, competing for the £100,000 for their chosen charities.

Codd is a 29-year-old actor from Ireland who is best known for her acting gigs on Netflix, including the thriller series The Midnight Club and horror miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher.

She also starred in the action fantasy film How to Train Your Dragon, marking her film debut.

On asked about why she decided to join The Celebrity Traitors, the Irish TikTok influencer told the BBC,

"I'm questioning everything now! I've never done anything like this before. I watched the show, and I just thought it'd be really good fun."

The Celebrity Traitors season 1 participant Ruth Codd's details explored

Ruth Codd was originally a professional make-up artist and barber before she stepped into the world of fame and acting.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she lost her job and therefore began posting comedic nun videos and disability awareness-focused content on TikTok.

She gained recognition and success as an influencer within a year, with more than 672,000 followers and 20.5 million likes.

The casting team of Netflix series The Midnight Club discovered her through her videos and cast her for the role of Anya.

Born in Wexford, Ruth Codd spent much of her youth riding horses and playing football. At age 15, she suffered a serious foot injury during a football match that eventually led to the amputation of her right leg below the knee at 23 due to chronic pain and nerve damage.

As she uses a prosthetic leg now, she continues to be an outspoken advocate for disability awareness, using her social media platforms to speak about her experiences, resilience, and representation.

Codd deleted her TikTok account after stepping into acting and was then cast by the co-creator of The Midnight Club for the role of Juno in The Fall of the House of Usher. She went on to play Phlegma the Fierce in the 2025 feature film How to Train Your Dragon.

Her career is not just limited to acting, as she went on to participate in the British cooking competition series Celeb Cooking School ​​​​​​in 2024, finishing as third.

Now, as she begins her The Celebrity Traitors journey on the BBC, she comments when asked about any strategy that she has formed for the show,

"I’m not set on one approach. I chopped off my own leg and taught myself to walk again. So, you know, I'm a very adaptable person, if anything. Being in situations where you have to kind of think quickly, adjust, that doesn't really phase me so I’m going in with the intention of taking it moment by moment."

She also said that her dressing sense and acting roles have created a dark and spooky kind of perception to the viewers, and she would prefer to murder straight white males in the show first, as she says.

Well, that depends who I have to murder. You do what you’ve got to do. The straight white males, they've had it easy enough as it is in this industry! I think if I am a Traitor, they would be getting picked off first. Yeah, they've had it. They've had an easy enough ride. Haha.

Considering her sarcasm, great fashion sense, and cool outfits as the major contributions she may bring to the game, Ruth feels she is competitive but not a people person, so she might need to form some alliances in The Celebrity Traitors.

Ruth Codd herself is an avid viewer of The Traitors, and it would be interesting to watch her perform in the game and witness how her personality unfolds throughout the journey.

The Celebrity Traitors premiered on Wednesday, 8th October, 2025 at 9:00 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with two episodes streaming every week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Stay tuned for more updates.