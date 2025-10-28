Love Island USA’s Pepe Garcia admits to struggling in his romantic life after the show

Pepe Garcia (Image via Instagram/@pepe.garcia15)

Love Island USA alum Pepe Garcia and his former partner, Iris Kendall, came in fourth on the show. However, their union was rather short-lived as the pair called it quits soon after. When asked about his current relationship status, Pepe admitted to being looking for his lady love as he said that there have been ups and downs, like everything, but pointed out that he can never stop trying to find the right person.

Pepe admitted that being in the limelight is not always the best thing in the world. When asked about his plans to get back into the dating pool, the Love Island alum said that he is in no rush to re-enter the dating pool either, and is focusing on the next steps, next opportunities, and the next things that he can wanna do for fun.

Iris and Pepe sparked breakup speculation just hours before the Love Island USA reunion aired, when fans noticed that the two were no longer following each other on Instagram. In an interview with People, Pepe Garcia said,

“I know the truth."

Love Island USA alum Pepe Garcia on whether he would go on another reality show

In an interview with TMZ, Garcia stated that he is not sure whether he would go on another reality TV show while pointing out that he might be doing a spin-off of a certain show that he may have been on, but is unsure about going on reality TV to find love.”

In an episode of the Sorry We're Not Cyrus podcast, the television personality opened up about the aftermath of his split from Iris Kendall. The television personality admitted that the reason he maintained silence about rumours of his own infidelity is that he does not want to seem as if he is "attacking" anyone else.

Pepe Garcia also opened up about Iris's meet-up with TJ shortly after Love Island USA season 7 ended, and called it "a cheating scandal." In an interview with People, the Love Island alum said,

"How do you just jump from one person to the next? And the next person she jumped with is someone that apparently she did something with and this isn't clocking to people?”

Iris Kendall opens up about her split with Pepe Garcia

Love Island USA alum Iris Kendall expressed her concerns about Jose "Pepe" Garcia-Gonzalez going public with their breakup to the paparazzi. In an interview with E! News, Iris admitted that she hoped to keep this private, but she is grateful for all of the love and support she received since leaving the villa, and thus, wanted to share an update.

The former Love Island alum gave an update about her split with Pepe Garcia, saying that the connection that she formed has ended, and while it is not how he would have imagined, she will always value the unique experience that they shared.

“It’s been a difficult transition, but I’m moving forward with hope, gratitude, and positivity for the future. Thank you for continuing to stand by me—your support means more than I can ever express."

