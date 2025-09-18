Love Island and Love Island Games: Differences between the two shows explained

Love Island (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games is a spinoff show of the popular reality dating television series Love Island. However, the original show and the spinoff show have a few basic differences in the format. Unlike Love Island, which runs for six weeks, Love Island Games only runs for three weeks. There is a massive difference in the prize amount as well.

While the winning pair of Love Island USA took home $100,000 every season, the winner of Love Island Games will win $250,000. Not only that, but for the very first time, Love Island Games is giving out the biggest amount in franchise history.

The winning couple will still have the option to part ways with it in the end. While couples fostered romantic connections more in Love Island USA, competition will take the prime attention in the spinoff show.

Ariana Madix is the host of Love Island Games season 2. She is a familiar face in the Love Island universe as she also hosted Love Island USA for the last two seasons.

Popular U.K. comedian Iain Stirling will be returning as the narrator, as he is known to be the voice of the franchise.

Love Island UK alum and The Traitors season 4 actress, Maura Higgins, will also return in her role as the social media ambassador.

Love Island Games Season 2 comes with a surprise element

Love Island Games Season 2 has introduced audience votes! Viewers will get to vote for their favourite pair via the Love Island USA app.

These votes will play a crucial role as they might determine which Islanders will recouple and which contestants remain in the villa. These votes will also determine who will be eliminated from the competition.

To be the first to know when a voting window is coming up and closing, be sure to turn your notifications on for the Love Island USA app.

You can also get the latest updates on Love Island Games directly on the app all season long.

Love Island Games host Ariana Madix gets candid about online hate

Love Island Games host Ariana Madix recently opened up about how to tackle online hate in an exclusive interview with Parade. The Love Island alum says,

“The people running their social media pages need to be on top of blocking, deleting, and setting limits on words, etc. on their pages. They shouldn’t see any of that when they get their phones back."

Former Love Island host Maya Jama has also explained her way of tackling online hate in an early interview at the Annie Mac Presents London Conference, saying,

“I always say that social media is a gift and a curse because I wouldn’t have half of my jobs if it weren’t for social media. But then everything you do is under a massive microscope. It’s not natural to hear so many other people’s opinions about yourself."

Love Island Games Season 2 has already premiered exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, September 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.