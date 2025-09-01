Love Is Blind: UK star Ashleigh reveals what led to her breakup with Billy

Billy and Ashleigh in Love is Blind: UK

Love is Blind: UK season 2 reunion revealed some surprising relationship updates of the couples formed in the pods. Billy Jervis Jr. and Ashleigh Berry, considered one of the promising couples on the show, are no longer together.

Their separation, revealed during the reunion episode, arose from lifestyle differences and growing emotional distance. Their demanding work schedules took a toll after the show, and Billy admitted that he and Ashleigh were drifting apart to the point where they had stopped saying I love you to each other.

"This is not the Billy that I married": Ashleigh on the Love is Blind: UK reunion

Ashleigh was shocked at the breakup that happened three months after the wedding. "I thought everything was going well. Then one day, he just said he felt disconnected," she admitted, while Billy reasoned that it was the hardest breakup he ever had and that he did care for her.

She imagined a future with Billy, including living together in the south, but as soon as the camera went off, he resisted the idea of moving to the south, unwilling to compromise to make the marriage work.

She admitted that she entered the marriage looking for a future, while Billy married her to explore things and essentially date her again. This surprised her, because given his earlier doubts and the fact that he had already gone through a divorce, she assumed he wouldn’t take the decision lightly.

Ashleigh also shared that whenever obstacles surfaced in their marriage, she was trying to solve them, while Billy seemed stuck in the mud, overthinking and showing no fight for the relationship, eventually walking away just three months later.

She was shocked because Billy never gave a reason before walking away. Ashleigh believed everything was going well until one day, he simply felt disconnected from her, which was heartbreaking. She wished that he were braver and had taken the time to think about what he truly wants, as she explained:

"So that happened in the January and it was a shock. I wish he was braver and I wish he truly thought about what he wanted because I think he should've said no to me at the altar."

In the Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 reunion episode, Ashleigh admitted that Billy's approach took her aback. She felt he was deflecting and went on to accuse him of saying hurtful things and calling her a liar. She defiantly exclaimed:

"Did he really think I was going to let him get away with what he did? He walked away, and I wanted answers, accountability, and clarity, I felt like he was deflecting. He called me a liar. He spoke some really nasty words to me. This is not the Billy that I married."

"It became a challenge": Billy on Ashleigh's job as a cabin crew member

Billy reasoned that Ashleigh's job as a cabin crew member was challenging and was mainly responsible for his growing disconnect from her. He felt he was making repeated efforts in their relationship to visit her, and the rest needed after the trips due to jet lag, which reduced their quality time.

" But the one thing you can't account for is jet lag," he said.

As per Billy, this routine took its toll on their marriage, and they started distancing, with no longer affirmations of love and minimal emotional connection. He admits that it was the hardest breakup he ever had, even harder than the previous one, and it was not at all cold because they both cried and talked for hours about it.

Although Billy claims that he genuinely respects and cares for Ashleigh and holds no grudges against her, Ashleigh reveals that he blocked her after the reunion.

Ashleigh is a 30-year-old cabin crew flight attendant and a former army cadet, while Billy is a 35-year-old army veteran and physical trainer. Their commonality of military background became a reason to connect in the pods, and the connection grew stronger each day.

Billy had previously gone through a divorce caused by living apart from his ex-wife due to her profession and their conflicting schedules. This made him hesitant with Ashleigh, as her job also required her to be away from home.

However, she assured him that she is supportive of the idea of a conventional job when she starts a family. As they moved on with their relationship, conflicts arose, but eventually they took their vows at the altar, saying I do to each other.

