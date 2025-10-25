Love Is Blind star Megan turns heads at the reunion in a Revolve dress amid baby rumors

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Love Is Blind fame “Sparkle Megan” Walerius caught viewers’ attention as she flaunted a semi-sheer olive gown in the teaser for the season 9 reunion, which was released on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The reality star later took to her Instagram on the same day to share details about her outfit and the other items she wore with it.

She revealed that her gown was a Marsann Dress sold via Revolve, which was priced at $998. The gown featured a semi-sheer gemstone-embellished fabric along with a ruched design and back button loop closure.

The Netflix personality added the link to her gold bangles, which were a flex snake chain stretch bracelet by Ettika.

To complete her look, she wore Heloise metallic leather platform pumps by Jimmy Choo, which retailed for $995. It came with an open-toe style and “artfully knotted straps.”

For her hair and makeup, Megan kept things simple, including autumn tones and a nude lip.

Viewers will now have to wait until October 29 for the reunion special to see Megan reunite with her ex-partner, Jordan, amid the baby rumors.

In the teaser, host Nick Lachey asked her if she felt she was not cut out to be a mother, to which she replied:



“Today, I actually have a little bit of a surprise,” she said before the teaser ended.



Love Is Blind star Megan sparked baby rumors after being spotted with a mystery man and a newborn child







On October 21, The Sun U.S. shared exclusive photographs of Megan with a mystery man outside her home in Denver, Colorado.

The photographs, which were taken on October 18, showed the unidentified man carrying a newborn baby in his arms, wearing a navy T-shirt with grey sweatpants.

According to an eyewitness report shared by The Sun U.S., the man “seems to be living in Megan’s home.”



“He has been in and out at all hours of the day,” they claimed.



However, Megan has yet to address the rumors or make a public statement regarding the matter.

While viewers had already begun linking Megan with the child, speculations spread quickly after the teaser dropped, in which she confessed she had a “surprise.”

Love Is Blind’s Megan addresses online backlash after breakup with Jordan in the season 9 finale

Megan, on the show, got engaged to single father Jordan, looking forward to taking their relationship into the real world and getting married.

However, the day before their wedding, she began to question her feelings, stating she had underestimated the challenges of stepping into the role of a stepmother.

Moreover, she believed that her and Jordan’s lifestyles would clash, as they had too contrasting approaches to life.

While Jordan believed they could make things work, Megan remained adamant about ending things.

Consequently, she did and left Jordan regretting his decision to introduce her to his son, Luca.

The breakup outraged fans, as they criticized Megan for leading Jordan on.

On October 23, Megan took to her Instagram to address the backlash.



“I know y’all have had a front row seat to my story through Love Is Blind, but there’s no room for hate here, today or ever. Zero patience for negativity, and the block button is putting in serious work today. Be kind or be quiet,” she wrote.



Viewers will now have to wait for the reunion to drop to find out everything that happened to her during and after the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.