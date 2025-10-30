Love Is Blind season 9: Plenty of drama and bombshells that shook the reunion

Love is Blind season 9 reunion (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 ended with a dramatic twist. None of the couples, for the first time in franchise history, said I do at the wedding altar.

Filmed in Denver, Colorado, the Netflix series brought together 32 singles in the pods, hoping to discover love without looking at each other.

After a series of unexpected ghosting, emotional twists, and a dramatic last-minute breakup, five couples, namely, Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond, Megan and Jordan, Madison and Joe, and Annie and Nick, set off on a romantic getaway, hoping to strengthen their connections.

However, in the end, just two couples made it to the altar, but in a historic first for Love Is Blind, not a single pair said I do, delivering a finale filled with heartbreak, self-discovery, and shocking post-reunion revelations.

Now, after almost a year and a half of its filming, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome all the cast again to reflect on their relationships and reveal insights on what went wrong that prevented them from saying I do at the altar.

Here are the bombshells dropped in the Love is Blind season 9 reunion

1. Sparkle Megan reveals her baby

During the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion special on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, cast member Megan Walerius, also known as Sparkle Megan, revealed she had given birth to a baby boy named Brooks about two and a half months earlier, leaving the audience and her fellow members stunned.

Her new partner is named Paul, who was sitting in the audience to support her. She met him after the filming of Love Is Blind ended, and got pregnant three months after that.

On the show, she was engaged to a single dad, Jordan Keltner, but she broke off the engagement, citing reasons of lifestyle differences. She was confused whether she was cut out to be a mom, as she expressed:

It was a very emotional day, and I was questioning a lot of things

2. Kacie and Patrick’s engagement ring game

At the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion, Kacie and Patrick Suzuki’s story took center stage once again. Kacie, who ended things with Patrick just hours after they met face-to-face, became emotional while reflecting on the experience.

She admitted that it broke her heart, explaining that she wanted to protect him, as she says:

I know nobody’s gonna see it that way, but I was trying to be real about whether my attraction could truly grow — not on a timeline set by the experiment, but in real life.

One more thing that became a source of conflict between the two was the engagement ring. Kacie insisted Patrick had told her to keep it when they met in the hotel lobby after filming, though he later denied it.

She shared that she texted him as soon as they got back to Denver to check in, but things quickly grew confusing. According to Kacie, Patrick later suggested they stay friends, while Patrick claimed Kacie struggled to be honest about her feelings.

Patrick wanted the ring back, which Kacie had brought with her to the reunion. Laughing, she compared herself to Sméagol, clutching my precious, before returning the ring to Nick and Vanessa.

During the reunion, NBA star Chris Paul from the LA Clippers showed up to host a free-throw shoot-out between Kacie and Patrick to see who would keep the ring, which Kacie won.

3. Nick’s "Love Bombing" apology and Kait’s response

Nick Amato apologized to Kait Nemunaitis for love-bombing her and using religion to control their breakup, but Kait was not ready to accept that, stating that his apology felt fake and accused him of performing for an audience.

She stated some dramatic lines that he used, mocking them, she said:

It was the 'I’ll love you until we’re 10 feet underground,’ ‘I’ll love you through time,’ ‘I’ll always fight for you, Kait.’

She further joked that it sounded like he had used ChatGPT for pickup lines. Kait called his apology maybe performative, while accusing him of saying the same things to Annie.

4. Kalybriah and Edmond’s emotional face-off

Kalybriah and Edmond faced their emotional past at the Love is Blind reunion. Kalybriah admitted she once saw Edmond as her best friend in the pods, but now she feels things have changed in the real world, explaining that he’d cry to avoid accountability, adding that his tears sometimes felt like manipulation.

She also shared how their off-camera fights made her look like the angry black woman on screen. Edmond responded, saying,

I don’t want to manipulate anybody. I just speak from my heart

Vanessa Lachey intervened, suggesting that Edmond’s childhood trauma may have made him block out negative memories as a coping mechanism. Edmond ended it on a sweet note, telling KB, You’re amazing, as the two hugged it out.

5. Anton’s and Ali’s Reflections

Anton and Ali’s love story slowed down fast after their early engagement. Anton blamed busy 14-hour shifts, busy work schedules, and exhaustion for their communication gap and growing distance, as he told her that:

It’s not always going to be in-depth philosophical conversations.

But Ali admitted she couldn’t ignore her doubts about his partying lifestyle, nutritional habits, and the strip club rumors that surfaced before their wedding. However, she shared the moment she realized he was not the one for her as he came during their first meeting in Baja, noting:

When he wore flip-flops. The piggies were out.

Anton defended himself at the reunion, saying he was sick of the strip club discussion. He has moved on, introducing his new girlfriend, Miranda, describing her as a great gal, very supportive, very understanding, who was sitting in the audience.

6. Ghostings and Hidden Hook-ups

The dating drama didn’t stop after the pods; instead, it just got even messier. Sparkle Meg admitted she tried to rekindle her relationship with Mike, but the spark just wasn’t there. Kacie and Joe, who broke off from their engagements recently, also gave their romance a chance. They dated for about a month and a half before things got too intense quickly.

Madison, Joe's ex-fiancée, wasn’t much pleased by that revelation, claiming their connection affected her engagement, recalling seeing Kacie with two paws on Joe’s chest, while Kacie and Joe both denied that it played any role in the breakup. Madison, however, stood firm, saying:

You have your perspective, and I have my truth.

8. Some more bombshells in the Love is Blind reunion

Blake, who ghosted Megan after being ghosted by Anna, made amends by reaching out to Megan after pods, formally apologizing. Meanwhile, at Mike’s infamous pool party, chaos gained momentum. Patrick recalled, We all showed up at the party and got hammered. Madison claimed Kacie told her they were Eskimo sisters (slang meaning they had both slept with the same person), sparking tension as Joe arrived with his new girlfriend, Averee. Joe claimed there was no overlap between relationships, but with no cameras around, what really happened that night remains anyone’s guess.

Stay tuned for more updates.