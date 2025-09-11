Love Is Blind Season 9: Meet the singles entering the pods

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, co-hosts of Love Is Blind Season 9 (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 welcomes 32 singles from Denver, Colorado, for a fresh round of the social experimentation that aims to prove that love can happen without seeing each other.

Netflix will release the new season of Love Is Blind on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with new episodes dropping in batches every Wednesday for four weeks.

Episodes 1–6 will premiere on October 1, 2025, followed by Episodes 7–9 on October 8. Episodes 10 and 11 will drop on October 15, with the finale set to release on October 22.

The location shifts to the Mile High City of Denver, where singles embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Viewers can expect heartfelt moments, tough choices, and the vibrant energy of the mountains woven into every relationship arc.

This season, the pod squad features a diverse group aged 27 to 41, including nurses, realtors, designers, stylists, tech specialists, and more, each with unique backgrounds, different life purposes, and remarkable stories.

These Denver-based candidates are set to date, connect, and if all goes well, get engaged before meeting each other face-to-face. Nick and Vanessa Lachey would host the show, guiding them in their journeys.

Love Is Blind Season 9 cast details explored

Meet the 16 men and 16 women entering the pods of Love is Blind season 9, sharing their stories of heartbreak, resilience and discovering what they truly seek in a partner.

Meet the men:

1. Anton Yarosh, 29 (Transportation/logistics)

Anton, who was born in Russia, is looking for a sincere partner ready to share their story and connect with him. Describing himself as a truthful person, he wants to marry someone who is family-oriented and wants to start a family with his beloved dog.

2. Blake Anderson, 34 (Accountant)

Blake is an April Fool’s Day baby with a good sense of humour. Proud dog dad to his Bernese mountain dog, Mabel, Blake hopes to meet someone ready to take up the role of Mabel’s future dog mom and has different perspectives.

3. Brenden Guthrie, 32 (Finance Manager)

Brenden’s friends and family describe him as caring, compassionate, and funny, though he’s unlucky in love. He hopes to meet someone who can make him laugh and who respects others.

4. Chase Navarro, 29 (Water Treatment Consultant)

Chase is a punctual individual who wakes up at 5:00 am. and goes to bed at 9:30 pm. He has a passion for adventurous sports and travelling. In the pods, he is looking for a partner who shares his sense of humour and active lifestyle.

5. Dayo Ogunjimi, 30 (IT Advisor)

Originally from the UK, Dayo settled down in Denver seeking an optimistic and loyal partner who can stick around even during tough times.

6. Dylan Mustoe, 32 (Financial Analyst)

Dylan is an avid fan of The Office who can be a bit weird sometimes. He wants a physically fit partner with a good sense of humour and ambitious in nature.

7. Edmond Harvey, 29 (Realtor)

Edmond is an energetic and passionate skater who is not willing to give up rollerblading for any girl. Now, as he is entering the pods, he is looking for a caring, compassionate and down-to-earth partner.

8. Jensen Butler, 29 (Data Analyst)

Jensen is an optimistic biker who is extremely close to his five siblings, and now he is eager to learn a lot in the pods where he hopes to find a family-friendly woman who can match his speed.

9. Joe Ferrucci, 29 (Sales)

Described as a spotlight stealer and the life of the party, Joe is a loyal friend and loves to spend quality time with family and watch sports. He wants someone with whom he can share his strong faith in god and have deep conversations with.

10. Jordan Keltner, 30 (Service Manager)

A single dad who values patience, ambition, and a good sense of humour, Michael is looking for a partner who will love his 4-year-old son as their own.

11. Logan Krantz, 35 (Account Executive)

Logan is a family-oriented, fun-loving Wisconsin citizen seeking a partner who takes accountability, prioritizes conversations, and is willing to build a family with kids.

12. Michael Neal, 41 (Medical Sales)

Michael is a fun-loving, big-hearted youngest sibling among seven. He wants a partner with a beautiful soul, not just a pretty face and a great smile, with whom he can share his life adventures.

13. Mike Brockway, 38 (Real Estate Investor)

Mike wants a woman who shares his growth mindset and wants to explore new things together with him. Mike is a successful businessman who loves to travel and explore new beaches, views and meals.

14. Nick Amato, 28 (Luxury Watch Dealer)

Nick is a former duathlete and entrepreneur who is passionate about adventure and trips. He seeks spontaneity and emotional vulnerability in a partner that he seeks to find in the pods.

15. Patrick Suzuki, 31 (Construction Manager)

Patrick is described as a laid-back poker player and first-generation college graduate who won the Colorado Poker Championship in 2019. He wants his partner to match his easy-going personality.

16. Rohan Patel, 27 (Private Equity)

A curious, friendly polyglot and first-generation immigrant, Rohan is seeking a partner in the pods who can be his travel buddy. He prioritises strong communication and family, and therefore, hopes to settle down with an open-minded and honest woman.

Meet the women:

1. Ali Lima, 29 (Nurse)

Brazilian-born immigrant, Ali, is proud of the life she has created in the US. She hopes to find a connection with a hardworking and ambitious man who has a leadership quality and deals with everyone with humility.

2. Anastasia Lubline, 29 (Nurse)

Anastasia is an empathetic and compassionate person who can make anyone feel heard, as both her parents are therapists. She is not willing to change for anyone and seeks someone with whom she can grow.

3. Anna Yuan, 28 (Hairstylist)

Anna is looking for an easy and authentic connection with an emotionally mature man in the pods. With an easy-going personality, Anna is not willing to give up her values on love, family and politics.

4. Annie Lancaster, 31 (Hair Salon Owner)

Annie is an entrepreneur who owns her own hair salon. She feels she won't have a problem talking to the walls, as she has a lot of experience conversing with her clients. She hates lazy men and wants someone who can support her in her career to grow.

5. Ashley Usery, 35 (Director of Compliance)

Ashley, as described by Netflix, has been single forever and is an Alpha in all areas of her life, which didn't give her time to date. She seeks a person who can take some responsibilities from her shoulders to make her relax.

6. Aza Weyer, 32 (Events Manager)

Aza is a cheerful and positive person who wants a man who is respectful and can explore the music scene with her.

7. Chyna Craig, 39 (Marketing Manager)

Chyna has been single for five years and wants to connect with a secure and self-assured man in the pods.

8. Hilary Seale, 39 (Medical Device Sales)

Hilary is a successful medical device sales professional who worked as an ER trauma nurse for 14 years and also as a COVID-19 crisis nurse in New York. She desires an ambitious man who supports her career.

9. Kacie McIntosh, 34 (Hair & Makeup Artist)

A talented hair and makeup artist, Kacie is searching for someone who makes her laugh with funny movie quotes, as she herself is the comedian of her group, as she describes herself.

10. Kait Nemunaitis, 32 (Registered Dietitian)

After splitting from her boyfriend after eight years of dating, Kait seeks a soul-shaking and life-changing connection with a man in the pods. She is independent and ambitious and has built a career of her dreams.

11. Kalybriah Haskin, 29 (Social Worker)

Kalybriah is a compassionate social worker who dedicates her life to helping others. She talks a lot and hopes to find someone who can listen to her actively.

12. Kaylen Johnson, 29 (Account Executive)

Kaylen grew up in a martial arts family and struggles with people-pleasing tendencies. A driven account executive by profession, she is looking for an animal lover and a kind soul who loves humans as well in the pods.

13. Madison Maidenberg, 28 (UX/UI Designer)

Madison is a creative UX/UI designer who went on 40 dates last year and remained alone. Therefore, she seeks a man with gentle energy and good banter.

14. Megan Hutton, 36 (Property Manager)

Megan is a property manager who feels herself to be highly self-sufficient and hopes to find a spiritual partner in the pods.

15. Megan Walerius, 35 (Entrepreneur)

Megan, who loves anything that sparkles, therefore her friends gave her a nickname, Sparkle Megan. Describing herself as a perfectionist, Megan is a passionate entrepreneur who hopes to find someone who values her success.

16. Shelby Crisman, 35 (Realtor)

Shelby is a boss lady real estate agent, looking for a guy who feels like home. She seeks a chivalrous man with the right manners who can take care of her emotional needs.

Stay tuned for more updates.