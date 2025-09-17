Love Is Blind: France stars Sabrina and Julien open up about loyalty, marriage, and building real love over time

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France Season 1 Episode 3, which aired on September 10, 2025, showed an important blind date between Sabrina, 34, and Julien, 31. The two spent time talking about love, marriage, divorce, loyalty, emotions, and how feelings grow slowly over time.

Both of them shared similar views on many of these topics, which made their conversation stand out in the episode.

Sabrina explained that she believes love is something that takes time.

She said it grows little by little, as you get to know someone’s good qualities and flaws. Julien agreed with her. He added that attraction is easy, but "real, true love" can only be built over time. Their agreement on this made them feel closer.

The episode also showed Sabrina’s earlier comments about her “soft spot” for Julien. After her blind date with another contestant, Van-My, she told the cameras that she liked how Julien was not afraid to express his emotions. She felt that this made him more in touch with his feelings, which is something she valued.

Talking about love, loyalty, and feelings in Love Is Blind: France

During their date, Sabrina and Julien had a long talk about love. Sabrina repeated that falling in love does not happen quickly. She said,

“It’s something that needs to grow over the years. Little by little, as you get to know the person, there are good qualities as well as their flaws, too.” Julien agreed with her words and explained that attraction might be instant, but “real, true love” only happens when people spend time together and build trust.

They also discussed what kind of partners they are. Sabrina asked Julien if he was more independent or more “couple-y.” He answered that he was definitely the latter. Julien said he likes to feel needed by his partner and added that he is "very affectionate.” and enjoys showing this in public too. Sabrina told him she felt the same way.

Loyalty was another big topic for them. Julien said he needed to be sure his partner would not go and “hook up with someone else.” Sabrina agreed right away and told him that loyalty was important for her, too.

Later, in her private confessional, Sabrina said she liked Julien’s honesty. She explained that a man who can talk openly about his feelings will understand a woman’s feelings better. She also said she was a "very emotional" person and needed someone who could connect with her in this way. Their open talk about emotions made them feel even more connected.

Sharing personal stories and views on marriage in Love Is Blind: France

Julien also shared some very personal details about himself. In his private interview, he explained that he often needs reassurance in love. He thought this might be because of his relationship with his father. Julien said,

“Maybe it’s because of my relationship with my dad, where I tried to earn his love. My mother always told me, you’re so cute, you’re great. My father was always more like, try to be better. It was more about pointing out what needed improving rather than trying to validate or to reassure me.”

He admitted that failed relationships in the past made him want to join the experiment. He explained,

“And, if I end up alone, I’ll have failed in life.”

Marriage was another important part of their conversation. Julien asked Sabrina if marriage mattered to her. Sabrina explained,

“When you love someone, you love them deeply. Otherwise, that means you can fall in love with anybody and break up just as fast.”

Julien agreed with her point of view and repeated that love has to be built slowly. By the end of their date, both said they felt chemistry. They agreed to meet again, and Julien later told the cameras that Sabrina believed in many of the same things he did. He added that there were many “little things” about her that made him think she could be a match for him.

