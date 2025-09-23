Love Is Blind: France stars Kim and Clément’s first face-to-face sparks reflection at the engagement party

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France Episode 6, which aired on September 17, 2025, featured the engagement party where both engaged couples and singles from the pods came together for the first time outside of the dating booths.

Among the singles who joined the celebration was Clément, who had formed a strong bond with Kim during the blind dates stage.

Kim ultimately chose Thomas as her fiancé, but her earlier connection with Clément remained on her mind. In a private confession, Kim admitted,

“At this engagement party, well, I mostly wanna see the other contestants. Like Clément, who I talked to a lot during our time in the pods. And I’m curious too.”

The episode highlighted Kim’s anticipation, Clément’s reaction upon meeting her, and the private conversation they later shared.

Their interaction became a focal point of Episode 6, as it explored the differences between choices made with the heart versus those made “on paper.”

The meeting also revealed Kim’s candid feelings about commitment, her concerns about married life with Thomas, and the intellectual connection she once sought with Clément.

Kim and Clément reconnect as singles join the engagement celebration in Love Is Blind: France

At the engagement party, several singles who did not get engaged were invited, including Clément, Julien, David, and Ludivine.

Kim, curious to finally put a face to the voice she had known in the pods, asked fellow castmates which one was Clément.

Seeing her for the first time, Clément admitted he needed to close his eyes to recall her voice and link it with the person before him in Love Is Blind: France. In her private confession, Kim described her impression of him:

“He’s pretty, the way I like. Uh, very neat, very clean cut. He works in finance. Anyway, on paper, he was the person who checked all the things I was looking for in a man.”

Their interaction quickly moved to a private chat, where Kim reflected that although Clément was the ideal match “on paper,” her decision to choose Thomas was emotional and “irrational,” but heartfelt.

Clément responded by saying,

“We’re here to follow our hearts. And really, now I’m super curious to know how it’s going, you know?”

The moment captured both nostalgia and curiosity, marking one of the most memorable highlights of the gathering.

Conversations on love, differences, and the meaning of commitment in Love Is Blind: France

During their private discussion in Love Is Blind: France, Clément asked Kim about her relationship with Thomas, particularly if she was ready for marriage. Kim was clear that while she did not have doubts, she needed more time before taking that step.

She explained,

“Because if we take that step, it’s for life. I won’t accept failure. I won’t accept a divorce. I can’t do that. My family would be extremely disappointed, and I can’t disappoint them.”

Clément said he understood because he shared the same belief about marriage being permanent. Kim also reflected on how, in the pods, she sought an intellectual connection, something Clément noted as a “cerebral connection.”

Meeting face-to-face allowed them to revisit the conversations they once had, but Kim eventually suggested they return to the rest of the group.

This exchange emphasized the tension between practical compatibility and emotional choice, as well as the challenges Kim and Thomas face as partners from different backgrounds.

For Clément, the meeting confirmed the strength of the bond they once shared, while for Kim, it was a reminder of how her final decision was guided by feelings rather than logic.



