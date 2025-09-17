Love Is Blind: France star Thomas opens up to Kim about ongoing comparisons to her past relationships

Kim from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France continues with Episode 5, released on September 17, 2025, as the season explores how relationships formed in the pods face real-world challenges.

Among the featured couples, Thomas and Kim stood out early for their strong emotional connection, forged through letters, heartfelt conversations, and a proposal in Episode 2.

Kim opened up about her difficult past relationships and Thomas assured her of a different future together.

In the latest episode, however, the couple faced tension during a conversation about trust and comparisons. Thomas questioned why Kim kept bringing up her past and expressed discomfort with being likened to her former partners.

Kim defended her perspective, saying that loyalty mattered deeply to her. Their discussion revealed differences in how they viewed commitment and trust, testing the bond they had built.

Despite the difficult exchange, the episode also showed how they worked through the issue.

After giving each other space, they reunited the following morning, where Kim admitted she had been harsh and acknowledged her mistakes. The couple managed to resolve their conflict, leaving their relationship steady for now as the season continues.

Love Is Blind: France Episode 5 – Trust tested in conversation

Episode 5 of Love Is Blind: France focused on how Thomas and Kim handled their first major disagreement. During a talk, Thomas asked why she always seemed to “question” everything. He told her that he felt uneasy with the way she brought up her exes. He said,

“I think we’re an incredible couple, and then in less than two seconds, because I said something, I’m like her ex.”

Kim responded by explaining that she was not trying to compare him, but that for her, loyalty was extremely important. The exchange showed how past experiences influenced her current perspective. After the conversation grew tense, she left to give them both space.

The following morning, Kim admitted she may have expressed herself too harshly. She told Thomas that she might have said some wrong things and recognized the impact of her words. He listened, and the couple agreed to move forward together.

This episode of Love Is Blind: France showed that while their bond was strong, adapting to each other’s concerns would be a key part of their journey. By talking openly and reflecting, they found a way back to understanding, keeping their relationship intact as the experiment continues.

Love Is Blind: France episode 2 – Emotional letters and proposal

Earlier in the season, Love Is Blind: France highlighted the foundation of Thomas and Kim’s connection. Their bond began in the pods, where they shared emotional letters about what they felt for each other. Kim wrote,

“I felt so much emotion from the first minutes. I knew you were the one. I feel like I’ve known you forever.” She also opened up about her past, revealing, “In my past relationships, I was with very jealous and possessive men.”

Thomas reassured her that he was not like that and added,

“I really wanted to love her like I had never loved before.”

These moments led to one of the season’s first commitments. From his pod, Thomas proposed, asking,

“Do you wanna share your life with me forever? Will you be my wife?”

Kim accepted, calling it the best day of her life. Both described their love as deep and unexplainable, and they left the pods as an engaged couple.

Their engagement set the stage for the challenges and growth shown in later episodes of Love Is Blind: France.

