Love Is Blind alums share life updates, from new relationships to recent breakups

Love Is Blind continues to draw attention as former cast members share updates about their personal lives in 2025.

The Netflix dating show, which began in 2020, has produced several relationships, some lasting, others ending publicly.

Recent reports reveal new developments among former participants, including divorces, confirmed relationships, and ongoing discussions about mental health and personal growth.

Ashley Adionser confirmed the finalization of her divorce from Tyler Francis and marked the moment with a social media post.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez spoke about the end of her marriage to Milton Johnson, mentioning legal terms discussed during their split.

Season 8 contestants Sara Carton and Joey Leveille shared their relationship publicly after both experienced previous breakups.

Other cast members have used their platforms to reflect on the challenges of life after reality TV, offering insight into the pressures of public relationships.

The updates highlight the continuing interest in how participants navigate their lives after the show, giving fans a look into what happens beyond the pods.

New relationships and fresh starts in Love Is Blind history

Season 8 stars Sara Carton and Joey Leveille confirmed they are now dating, sharing a photo of a kiss on Instagram.

“We wanted to start this chapter on our own terms,” Joey wrote in the caption.

Both previously ended engagements during or shortly after filming.

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland, who met during Perfect Match season 3, remain together and continue to appear at Netflix events.

AD said, “We’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Their connection has been one of the most consistent among crossover reality stars.

Meanwhile, Ashley Adionser finalized her divorce from Tyler Francis. A post from Ashley showed her celebrating with friends, captioned, “Freedom and gratitude.” The couple’s relationship, featured in Love Is Blind season 7, had faced difficulties during the reunion episode.

Other cast members have also shared updates about moving on, finding stability, or taking time away from public attention.

While not all relationships from the show have lasted, many participants continue to support one another through personal changes and professional pursuits.

Challenges, reflections, and lessons learned post Love Is Blind

Lydia Velez Gonzalez revealed details about her separation from Milton Johnson, saying he “wanted an NDA in exchange for divorce.”

Her remarks followed months of speculation about their relationship. Both have since maintained distance from public discussion, focusing on personal matters privately.

From season 5, former castmates have also updated fans about their current situations. None of the marriages from that season remain intact. Marshall Glaze, from season 4, spoke about mental health struggles, saying,

“It was a very tough year, and I needed time to heal.”

Some former contestants have used their experiences to guide future participants.

“Be honest, but protect your peace,” shared Taylor Krause, one of several alums who offered advice for upcoming season 9 hopefuls.

Across international versions, production adjustments continue. Love Is Blind: France removed a contestant this year for breaking rules during filming, marking a first for the franchise.

These developments show how Love Is Blind continues to influence conversations about relationships and reality television. While many cast members face public scrutiny, their stories provide a clearer look at what life is like after the experiment ends.



Currently, Love Is Blind season 9 is going on, and the finale is set to air on October 22, 2025.

