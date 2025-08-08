"Lot of people leave their partner" - Katie Thurston reveals Jeff Arcuri's reaction to her cancer diagnosis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Reality TV Personalities Katie Thurston (L) and John Hersey (R) are seen on February 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/GC Images)

Katie Thurston opened up about having stage 4 breast cancer in February. However, recently, she also shared an update about her husband, Jeff Arcuri, and how the life-threatening disease has impacted their relationship and marriage.

Katie was first seen on Season 25 of The Bachelor as one of the girls during Matt James' season. Later, she got one of her installments during The Bachelorette Season 17. She belongs to Lymnwood and used to play volleyball in high school as a libero.

To say that Jatie Thurston instantly became a fan favorite would be an understatement. She stood up to bullying in the house, which had been going on for quite some time, and the viewers loved her courage. Since then, she has appeared in numerous shows set within the Bachelor Nation and consistently earned the viewers' respect.

Tragedy struck when Katie Thurston was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she wanted to be honest about it and thus, before marrying her husband, Jeff Arcuri, she revealed the entire truth to him. What he did next was unexpected. Talking to the Off the Vine podcast, she revealed,

"We’ve grown, I think, so much. We really had to push our relationship further than other people had to. And we have had really tough conversations, but we’ve worked through them each time. I don’t feel like we’re going backwards. And I think, unfortunately, a lot of times cancer can set a relationship back, or a lot of people leave their partner. It’s a big statistic, especially with women diagnosed, the men leave… and he did the opposite. He married me.”

When did Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri get married?

Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri had met in 2024 as both of them work in the stand-up comedy industry. The two got married this year in March after being diagnosed with breast cancer in February. She said the hardest part about it all was not knowing how to navigate the whole canter ordeal. But Jeff never left her side and supported her.

Sharing about everything that he has done for her till now, Katie said,

"He is something I’m most proud of. I will start crying, but the way that he’s shown up in a world that he is not familiar with. And he doesn’t know how to show up for a cancer patient, especially one who’s his wife. He has made so many sacrifices and has done so much for me, and has learned and adapted. I don’t know, this to me felt like a relief, he was like, ‘This year I’m just gonna pay our rent. I want you to just focus on your health and your medical.'”

Katie also said that he was not just financially involved, but also emotionally, and has been her "rock" throughout the whole journey.

