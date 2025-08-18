Long Story Short Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

A still from Long Story Short (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Long Story Short is an upcoming American adult animated sitcom created, written, and showrun by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. It is co-produced by Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright, with production designer and supervising producer Lisa Hanawalt. The show uses a non-linear narrative to follow the Schwooper family, a Jewish household, over a span of decades from the 1950s to the 2020s. It premieres in the United States on Friday, August 22, 2025, on Netflix.

The show centers around three siblings—Avi, Shira, and Yoshi—as they navigate relationships, identity, and legacy, all delivered with swift wit and emotional honesty. Each episode hops across decades, weaving together their triumphs, failures, and the subtle traumas that shape their evolution. It’s a poignant exploration of a multigenerational Jewish family told with humor and heart.

Showrunner Raphael Bob-Waksberg has popularly created BoJack Horseman in the past, a groundbreaking adult animated comedy on Netflix that originally ran from 2014 to 2020 and is praised for its nuanced humor and emotional depth. Additionally, he co-created the psychedelic, rotoscope-animated drama about time, pain, and reality called Undone, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. He also serves as a writer and executive producer of the oddball show Tuca & Bertie, which combines poignant narrative with fantastical humor.

Release schedule of Long Story Short

From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes a new comedy for anyone who has ever loved or hated their family.



LONG STORY SHORT premieres August 22. pic.twitter.com/TTIGtEB6qR — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2025

Long Story Short is set to premiere across the globe exclusively on Netflix on Friday, August 22, 2025. The first season consists of 10 episodes, all of which will be rolled out simultaneously on the streaming platform.

Meet the cast member of Long Story Short

From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes the new animated series, LONG STORY SHORT.



Starring Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, Dave Franco, and Michaela Dietz.



Following one family from childhood to… pic.twitter.com/7fwumJhu61 — Netflix (@netflix) May 5, 2025

Long Story Short has a talented ensemble of voice cast that brings the Schwooper family and their world to life. Ben Feldman voices the mature eldest sibling Avi Schwooper, Max Greenfield provides the voice of the silly youngest brother Yoshi Schwooper, while Abbi Jacobson plays the energetic and tomboyish middle child, Shira Schwooper. The friendly but incompetent family patriarch Elliott Cooper is voiced by Paul Reiser, while Lisa Edelstein lends her voice to the outspoken matriarch Naomi Schwartz, who grounds the family.

The supporting voice actors include Nicole Byer as Shira's encouraging partner, Kendra Hooper; Angelique Cabral as Jen Schwooper, Avi’s kind childhood girlfriend-turned-wife; Dave Franco as Yoshi’s excitable long-time friend, Danny Wegbriet; and Michaela Dietz as Avi and Jen’s teenage daughter, Hannah Schwooper.

Where to stream Long Story Short?

All ten episodes of Long Story Short will be released simultaneously for digital streaming on Netflix on August 22, 2025, making it perfect for binge-watching. To access the show, viewers need an active subscription to the platform.

As of 2025, Netflix offers three main subscription plans in the United States. The Standard with Ads plan is priced at $7.99 per month, and allows Full HD (1080p) streaming with limited title access and advertisements. The Standard (ad-free) subscription costs $17.99 per month, allowing two streams at once and offering the choice to add a new member for an extra $6.99 (with advertisements) or $8.99 (without them) per month.

The top-tier Premium plan, priced at $24.99 per month, provides up to four simultaneous streams, six simultaneous downloads, and 4K Ultra HD with HDR. For the same additional fees that apply to the Standard plan, subscribers may add up to two additional members.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.



