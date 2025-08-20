“Lily is more important” — Billy Flynn reveals Cane’s true goal on The Young and the Restless amid schemes and setbacks

Billy Flynn aka Cane Ashby (Image via Instagram/ @inlikebillyflynn)

The Young and the Restless is heating up again, with Cane Ashby at the center of the drama. Recently, fans learned that Cane was the man behind the mysterious Aristotle Dumas persona. While Cane is busy making moves to challenge some of Genoa City's most powerful people, his real focus is much more personal, fixing things with his ex-wife, Lily, and their children.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Soap Opera Digest on August 18, 2025, Billy Flynn, who plays Cane, shared that despite the challenges ahead, Lily is the most important person in Cane's life.

Here’s everything to know about the recent interview of The Young and the Restless fame, Billy Flynn

Billy recently sat down with Soap Opera Digest and shared that Cane's return is not just about winning back his family. He's also trying to repair other broken relationships caused by his past mistakes.

This includes helping Billy and Jill work through their issues. Flynn shared,

“I think ultimately, Lily is more important.”

He further shared:

“There’s a few instances along this path, which you’ll see over the next month or so, where he makes it a priority to try to fix these things, these other relationships — even besides his own — that are broken, … And I think he’s truthful in that that’s important to him.”



Anyhow, Cane's return stirred a major tension on The Young and the Restless. He created a fake identity of Aristotle Dumas, and the lies he told have caused problems with Lily. He added,

“I don’t know what he was expecting,... Maybe a warmer welcome, I think. Multiple people have been like, ‘What were you expecting, a parade?’ I think in his mind, he thought that people were going to be more impressed by this thing that he had accomplished.”

Billy further added that his character is being told by Lily what she actually wants, but he is not ready to listen to her. This is causing tension between them.

Flynn hints that Cane will need to change how he goes about things if he wants to fix the family. It won't be enough to just have success; Cane must be present and accountable to those he loves.

Cane still has a lot to fix with his family. It won't be easy, and he will face many problems along the way. But Cane is determined to make things right and rebuild the trust he broke. Billy mentioned,

“There’s some stuff building to where you’ll see his efforts to try to make things right. But I think in his mind, he thought, ‘Okay, it’ll be easy to explain to them.’ I had scenes where I say like, even creating the name Dumas was because one of Charlie’s favorite books was The Count [of Monte Cristo]. So I think I thought that they would understand that I did it for them.”

The Young and the Restless showcases Cane's story, where Billy mentioned that his ultimate goal is to reconnect with his ex, Lily, and his kids, Mattie and Charlie

Fans can watch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.