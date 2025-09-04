"Legitimately blindsided" – Big Brother 27 fans react to Mickey’s eviction after house flips 6-1

Mickey Lee from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

In Week 8 of Big Brother 27, a major shift unfolded when Mickey Lee was evicted in a 6-1 vote against Ashley Hollis. The outcome left her surprised, as she had campaigned for safety and believed her alliance remained intact.

During her exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Mickey said she was “completely blindsided,” noting that she even threw the Block Buster competition to Vince Panaro with the expectation of shared protection.

The decisive vote and her genuine reaction confirmed that she did not anticipate the house flipping against her at this stage of the game.

Following the live eviction episode, many viewers expressed their thoughts on X.

Several posts focused on Mickey’s shock during the exit interview and how unexpected the outcome seemed.

“Mickey not being one of those people who pretends they knew everything that was happening during their exit interview with Julie is the biggest blindside of the night. That said, kudos to her for admitting she didn’t know what was going on #bb27,” one user wrote.

“WAIT i was not expecting mickeys genuine shock to leaving. Why do i kinda feel bad now. girl really was so clueless #bb27," a person commented.

Other comments centered on Mickey’s gameplay and contributions to the season, with some noting her effort in competitions and presence in the house.

“Well Mickey was my preseason pick and number 1 in my #BB27 fantasy draft. She played hard…nothing to be ashamed of!,” a comment read.

“say what you want about mickey, but she fought hard the entire season which is so refreshing to see on modern big brother. she will definitely be missed. #bb27,” a person wrote.

“served herovillian, pathological liar, looks, blindsiding jimmy, strategy and had the haters mad. mickey, you will always be remembered #bb27,” a user commented.

Some fans highlighted controversial behavior and debated her overall arc in the game.

“Just a reminder: Mickey made gay slurs, age slurs, drank out of a community carton in the fridge, talked about Rachel’s parenting, and basically was an all around bitch! Bye Mickey!#bb27,” a tweet read.

“mickey was my favorite, then one of my least favorite, then stole my heart again in her last two weeks in the house. a true herovillian fr. you made me mad but that didn’t mean i wanted you to go!! mickey ate the pre-jury phase up #bb27,” a user wrote.

“Mickey became one of the most entertaining characters of this season as a ‘herovillain’ and I enjoyed watching her gameplay, but she never recovered from her disastrous HOH reign. She probably could have been a front runner if her HOH went differently… #BB27,” a person commented.

Week 8 Live eviction overview on Big Brother 27

The episode picked up after Morgan Pope used the Veto, forcing Head of Household Keanu Soto to nominate Ashley Hollis alongside Mickey Lee and Vince Panaro.

In the Forensic Frenzy Block Buster competition, Vince secured a clear win, leaving Ashley and Mickey as the final nominees.

Mickey campaigned for safety, speaking with Kelley, Morgan, Will, and even Vince, while Rachel Reilly weighed shifting her game to keep Vince over her. Ava, however, privately confirmed she would not support Mickey.

During the live vote, Vince was the only houseguest to evict Ashley. Rachel, Will, Kelley, Lauren, Morgan, and Ava voted against Mickey, sending her out of the house in a 6-1 result just before jury.

Stay tuned for more updates.