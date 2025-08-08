South Park Season 27 Episode 2 Recap: What was the Kristi Noem roast?

Kristi Noem's portrayal in South Park season 27's latest episode, Got A Nut.

South Park continues its no-holds-barred return with season 27, pushing the boundaries of satire in its second episode, Got a Nut. Airing on August 6, 2025, the episode delivers a relentless takedown of contemporary politics, financial anxiety, and cultural hypocrisy. As always, the creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, blend absurdity with sharp commentary.

In the latest episode, their spotlight lands squarely on the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the nation’s current immigration policy, and the desperation that drives people to abandon their morals. With Cartman, Mr. Mackey, and even Donald Trump in the mix, the episode doesn’t just poke the bear; it tears it apart in true South Park fashion.

The satirical madness of 'Got a Nut': Mackey's descent, Cartman's ambitions, and the Noem roast

“Got A Nut”: When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living.



Episode 2 opens with Cartman discovering that Clyde has started a provocative debate podcast, sharing bigoted opinions about women and Jews — a gimmick Cartman believes is his territory. Outraged, Cartman confronts Clyde, who claims he’s just “trying to make [his] nut,” referring to his financial obligations. This simple line becomes a recurring motif, as characters throughout the episode grapple with their personal “nuts,” or financial burdens.

At the same time, Mr. Mackey faces his crisis after being fired from his job as a school counselor due to government cutbacks. When he checks his finances, he’s shocked to learn that his monthly expenses total $8,000, a ‘nut’ he has no idea how to meet. With no counseling jobs available, Mackey reluctantly joins ICE, the only employer willing to hire without qualifications.

During his orientation, he’s subjected to a grotesquely patriotic training video featuring Kristi Noem, who is portrayed as a merciless, gun-toting official with melting Botox and a cold disregard for immigrants and animals alike. As Mackey begins his duties with ICE, he’s deployed to raid a Dora the Explorer concert, where he helps arrest families and even Dora herself.

Meanwhile, Cartman seizes Clyde’s podcast and reinvents himself as a “master debater,” complete with a Charlie Kirk haircut. But the real chaos unfolds when protests erupt across Denver in response to ICE’s overreach, prompting Noem to send agents to heaven to deport Latino angels. Her logic? “If it’s brown, it goes down.” Eventually, her melting face detaches and crawls away, creating a surreal moment that even by ‘South Park’ standards is delightfully grotesque.

Mackey’s growing salary seems to solve his financial problem, but his conscience begins to waver. When Noem arranges for him to meet Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, things spiral further into madness. Trump, dressed in all white like a character from Fantasy Island, offers Mackey the role of Homeland Security chief, admitting that Noem’s face freaks him out. Things turn nightmarish when Mackey is taken to a bedroom and encounters Satan.

Realizing he’s in a literal and moral hell, Mackey attempts to flee with Clyde, aided briefly by Superman’s flying dog, Krypto, until Noem shoots him from a distance. Fortunately, her detached face distracts the ICE agents long enough for Mackey and the detainees to escape. Throughout the latest episode of South Park, the creators take constant jibes at the current Secretary of Homeland Security, Noem, mocking her appearance and portraying her as an awful person, due to her involvement in the nation’s treatment of immigrants.

What is South Park season 27 all about?

The voice cast remains unchanged in South Park season 27, with Trey Parker and Matt Stone continuing to voice most of the male characters, including Cartman, Mr. Mackey, Clyde, Trump, and others. April Stewart returns to voice female characters, including the exaggerated version of Kristi Noem. Guest appearances and voice cameos remain uncredited but are assumed to be handled internally by the same small cast.

South Park Season 27 premiered on Comedy Central on July 23, 2025, after being delayed from its original release date of July 9. It marks a return to serialized storytelling, with this episode building on the Trump parody introduced in the season premiere. The show is now also available for streaming on Paramount+, following a five-year deal signed by Parker and Stone with the platform. Season 27 will feature 10 episodes, released weekly on Wednesdays, continuing to blend dark humor with current events and political satire.

