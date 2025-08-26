Kris Jenner explains why she chose another facelift at 68

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch opens up in Vogue Arabia about her latest cosmetic procedure and her personal view of aging with confidence.

Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, graces the latest Vogue Arabia cover at 68, looking refreshingly radiant because of a new facelift. More than just cosmetic, this step seems to reflect a deeper stance toward aging for her, marked by agency, self-care, and the belief that getting older doesn’t equate to stepping back.

In the pages of Vogue, she makes it clear that this transformation is a personal choice, not a concession. Here’s how that simple idea shaped her decision and why she sees this move at 68 as far more than skin-deep.

Kris Jenner shares candid thoughts on her decision to undergo another facelift, calling it a step toward feeling like her best self

In candid remarks to Vogue Arabia, Kris Jenner shared that the idea of another facelift didn’t come out of vanity but from a sense that it was simply time. “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she said, pointing to both precedent and her evolving self-image. Further clarifying her reasoning, she added,

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy”.

She went on to challenge traditional ideas of aging by saying,

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. … But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version”.

Dr. Steven Levine carried out the treatment in New York, demonstrating the high level of skill behind the results. Jenner also emphasized the importance of her kids, Kylie (in person) and Kim who remained connected via FaceTime during the process.

Industry observers note that what Kris experienced aligns with growing trends in cosmetic surgery, where advanced methods like the "deep-plane facelift" yield longer-lasting and more natural effects without the “pulled” look of older techniques.

While Jenner hasn't revealed the procedure she used, the noticeable lift in face structure and youthful tone suggest a skilled approach.

Experts also weigh in on the broader relevance of how a well-executed facelift by a trained surgeon may gradually reset one's appearance while retaining a feeling of authenticity, as Jenner appears to have done.