Kim and Thomas from Love is Blind France: Where their story stands today

Love is Blind: France premiered on September 10, 2025, introducing viewers to new couples willing to test whether emotional bonds could survive beyond the pods.

Among the featured pairs were Kim Musano and Thomas Belmonte. Their journey started with heartfelt conversations that quickly grew into one of the strongest early matches of the season.

Both shared personal experiences, finding comfort in their ability to relate. Their connection gained attention when Thomas proposed inside the pods, and Kim accepted. It appeared to be the start of a lasting bond.

However, once the show moved outside the pods, their relationship began facing challenges. Their dynamic shifted as they transitioned from controlled conversations to real-life situations. Small disagreements slowly built into larger conflicts. By the time they joined group gatherings with other engaged couples, the cracks in their relationship were visible to everyone.

Eventually, Thomas decided to leave the experiment, ending their journey on the show. Since then, Kim and Thomas have chosen separate paths in their personal and professional lives.

Early sparks and first cracks between Thomas and Kim in Love Is Blind: France

Kim and Thomas’s connection began with emotional honesty inside the pods. They opened up about family challenges and insecurities, allowing them to develop trust quickly.

For Kim, Thomas “ticked all the right boxes,” especially after realizing her connection with Clément lacked the same depth.

Thomas’s decision to propose demonstrated his belief in what they had built, and Kim’s acceptance signaled mutual commitment to try the experiment fully.

Once they left the pods, their relationship dynamic began to shift. The honeymoon phase brought forward personality differences. Kim’s attention to detail, sometimes described as a form of perfectionism, contrasted with Thomas’s easygoing attitude.

These differences surfaced in everyday moments, such as breakfast conversations, where comments quickly turned into disagreements. What appeared small to outsiders carried more weight for them as a couple adjusting to life together.

Kim expressed a desire for Thomas to “be my ride or die,” indicating her need for constant support, especially in tense situations. Thomas, however, leaned toward avoiding conflict, preferring calm over confrontation.

Group disagreements and separation in Love Is Blind: France

As their relationship challenges grew, their struggles became visible during group interactions. At a gathering meant to strengthen bonds among all couples, tensions between Kim and Thomas escalated.

Kim felt unsupported when disagreements arose, leading to frustration. She voiced her concerns about Thomas not standing by her in moments where she wanted his backing. In contrast, Thomas prioritized avoiding conflict, choosing not to engage in disputes he saw as unnecessary.

This difference in how they handled challenges soon reached a breaking point.

The small disagreements between Kim and Thomas slowly turned into bigger problems. During one of the group meet-ups, it became clear that their relationship was not going the way they had hoped.

In the end, Thomas decided to leave the experiment, which marked the close of their time as a couple on the show. Kim did not try to stop him, showing that she also knew their journey had reached its end.

Later, both of them admitted that things “could’ve worked out differently,” but their different ways of handling situations made it hard for the relationship to continue.

After the show, Kim put her energy into her job as a real estate lawyer and advisor, while also building a strong presence on social media. She posted photos from trips to places like Monaco, Sardinia, and Hong Kong, showing her focus on career growth and independence.

Thomas, on the other hand, gave much of his time to fatherhood. He often shared sweet moments with his daughter, Charlie, and also returned to his work as an interior designer.

Both of them have built happy and steady lives in their own ways, finding success in their personal and professional paths after the breakup.

