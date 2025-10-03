Kalybriah and Edmond face intimacy and trust issues on Love Is Blind season 9

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 released its first six episodes on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, on Netflix with a new group of singles from Denver, Colorado.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed everyone, and dating in the pods started quickly.

One of the couples to form was Kalybriah and Edmond. They seemed like an unlikely match, but they appeared to balance each other well.

Their story was different because they decided to wait until marriage before becoming intimate and seemed to be building their relationship on shared values.

But once the show moved to Mexico, problems about trust, boundaries, and closeness began to show.

This season also introduced a variety of relationship dynamics, including instant engagements, ghosting, and love triangles.

Against that backdrop, Kalybriah and Edmond’s choice to slow down was unusual and became a focal point during group events.

Viewers saw their bond tested in real-world settings, especially during the couples’ party that caused tension for nearly everyone. Their experience offers insight into how the show’s unique format can highlight not just chemistry but also potential friction points between two people trying to merge their lives.

Boundaries and expectations create tension between Kalybriah and Edmond in Love Is Blind

Kalybriah and Edmond started as an opposite-attracts pairing. Edmond’s outgoing personality was balanced by Kalybriah’s more grounded approach, which initially looked like a strength.

In Mexico, though, the couple’s differences began to show. During one conversation about how Edmond would react if another man tried to grab Kalybriah’s arm in a club, he said he “wouldn’t do anything,” which left her frustrated about his willingness to defend her.

In a confessional, Kalybriah explained that she wanted to know how Edmond would “stand up” for her in uncomfortable situations. Edmond responded in his own segment,

“I just don’t want to escalate things,” making it clear he saw conflict differently.

These contrasting expectations became a source of tension.

At the same time, Kalybriah reaffirmed her commitment to waiting until marriage before becoming intimate, while Edmond began to feel insecure when he learned that most of the other couples had already slept together in Mexico.

“I’m too nice for this,” he said, breaking down in front of her after she declined to change their agreement.

The couples’ party amplifies the strain in Kalybriah and Edmond’s relationship in Love Is Blind

The “cursed” couples’ party became a turning point for almost every relationship in Love Is Blind season 9. For Kalybriah and Edmond, it highlighted the gap between their initial connection and their current struggles.

Surrounded by other couples who were showing physical affection or sharing stories of their first nights, Edmond’s insecurity grew.

He confided to producers,

“I don’t know if I can keep waiting,” revealing how external comparisons were influencing his feelings.

Kalybriah, meanwhile, tried to keep the focus on their original plan. “This is what we agreed on,” she told him during a quiet moment away from the party, signaling her desire to maintain their boundaries despite outside pressures.

This scene also reflected how the show’s structure puts couples into high-stress situations where private decisions suddenly become public.

Nick Lachey observed during a segment that season 9 “came in hot” from the start, and Vanessa noted that the Mexico trip “tests even the strongest couples.”

For Kalybriah and Edmond, the test was about whether they could communicate clearly and support each other’s choices when confronted with comparisons and questions from the group.

Viewers will have to keep watching future episodes to see if they can rebuild trust and keep moving toward marriage.

