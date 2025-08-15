"Just friends" - Perfect Match Season 3 winner Lucy Syed addresses end of relationship with Daniel Perfetto

Lucy Syed from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@lucy_syed)

The journey of Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto on Perfect Match season 3 began with their pairing in the villa and ended with them being crowned the winners in the finale on August 15, 2025. Their connection carried them through challenges and the final vote, earning them a vacation prize chosen by their fellow contestants.

However, their relationship did not continue after filming. Speaking to Swooon in an interview the same day the finale aired, Lucy addressed the outcome directly, saying,

“Daniel and I … just friends. Um, no bad blood, no bad vibes. Just, yeah, just friends.”

What happened to Lucy and Daniel after Perfect Match Season 3

From villa partners to season champions

Lucy and Daniel entered the villa early in the season and maintained their match throughout the show. In the final episode, five couples competed in the last compatibility challenge, which tested how well they knew each other. The three pairs who answered incorrectly were eliminated, leaving Lucy and Daniel against Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland.

The winner was decided through votes from eliminated cast members. Juliette Porter and Clayton Echard supported AD and Ollie, while Louis Russell and Alex Zamora chose Lucy and Daniel. Host Nick Lachey confirmed that the majority favored Lucy and Daniel, making them the winners.

Following the win, Lucy said she was happy to find her perfect match, while Daniel shared that he was very happy with the result. In her confessional, Lucy described their situation as “a man, a tan, and a plan.” Despite this, the update card at the end of the finale revealed that the pair had broken up shortly after filming.

Clarifying where things stand

During her interview with Swooon, Lucy clarified the nature of her relationship with Daniel. She confirmed that their connection had ended and that they were no longer pursuing a romantic relationship.

At the same press event, fellow contestant Hannah Burns commented on their dynamic. She said she did not see the two interact at all and added that she was unsure how the relationship ended, noting that she would like to hear directly from Lucy because it was “so interesting.”

Meanwhile, castmate Madison Errichiello noted that she was surprised by their win, explaining that it “was shocking” to her, given that Ollie and AD went on to get engaged after the show and announced that they are expecting a child.

Why the relationship ended?

Lucy shared more details about the breakup in an interview with Elite Daily the same day, explaining that challenges surfaced soon after the show concluded. “Straight after filming, we went on a holiday in Cancún, and it was quite obvious there were a few things that we were just very different on,” she said.

Lucy noted that distance was also a factor, saying,

“When we went back to our respective countries, it was the time difference, and we have very different lifestyles. The long distance was quite hard ... He wanted to know where I was and what I was doing a lot of the time.”

Their split also impacted the prize they had earned. Lucy explained, “I didn’t think it was fair to go on the trip when we both knew it was going to work between us. So, sadly, no one gets it now.” However, she suggested that the unused trip could still serve a purpose.

“I’m hoping that they’ll gift it to AD [Smith] and Ollie [Sutherland] for a babymoon,” she said.

